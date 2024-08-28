Kenya: Two Chidren Killed in an Inferno As Mother Went to Fetch Milk

28 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Two children have lost their lives after an inferno engulfed the house they were staying in Nyandarua's Heni area.

Police said that the incident happened when fire broke out at the Heni Dispensary staff quarters on Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigations show that a nurse had left her children aged six and four alone in the house to buy milk. She found the whole house on fire on returning.

"Police officers visited the scene and it was established that the fire started at around 1950hrs and had razed all the first floor of the staff quarters made of wooden floor," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The fire was put out by fire brigade from Naivasha and the bodies retrieved from the scene.

The bodies are currently preserved at the Engineer Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

