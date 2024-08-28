Somalia: President Mohamud Lauds Unity and Teamwork in Government Delivery

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended the annual showcase event of the DanQaran Government's achievements Saturday night, marking two years since the administration took office.

In his speech at the event, the President praised the government's accomplishments and reiterated its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the Somali people. These include liberating areas from terrorist control, boosting the economy, strengthening investment, and reforming governance.

"The achievements of the DanQaran Government over the past two years are undeniable and visible to all. These successes were achieved through unity, collaboration, and teamwork," President Mohamud stated.

The President also highlighted the significant developmental progress the country is making, noting that these changes are the result of the persistent efforts of the government and the cooperation of various state institutions.

"The next two years will be different from the last; we will introduce major projects, and that is our promise," he added.

During the event, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received detailed reports from Cabinet Ministers, who presented the tangible progress made during their tenure. The ministers elaborated on the successes achieved and outlined the priority plans for the future.