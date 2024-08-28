Somalia Secures Release of Over 30 Citizens From Sudanese P Rison

Port-Sudan, Sudan -The Federal Government of Somalia has successfully negotiated the release of 30 Somali citizens who had been imprisoned in Port-Sudan.

On Tuesday, the Federal Government of Somalia announced the release of 30 Somali nationals from a prison in Port-Sudan. The group, which includes 27 men and 7 women, had been serving various prison sentences after their arrest while attempting to migrate to Europe.

The detainees, who had been incarcerated for five years, are now set to be flown back to Somalia. Acting Ambassador of Somalia to Sudan, Ahmed Abdi Hassan, confirmed the release and the forthcoming repatriation of these individuals.

The Somali government, represented by Acting Ambassador Ahmed Abdi Hassan, played a pivotal role in securing the release. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) was also instrumental in facilitating the rescue of these detainees.

The detainees were held in Port-Sudan, a city in Sudan that is currently experiencing significant internal conflict between two warring factions. The release and repatriation efforts are taking place against the backdrop of this ongoing turmoil.

The Somali government has been working for some time to negotiate the release of its citizens, and this breakthrough follows years of diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

The 30 Somali nationals were imprisoned for attempting to migrate to Europe, a perilous journey that often results in legal and humanitarian challenges. Their release comes amidst broader efforts by the Somali government to address the plight of its citizens abroad, especially those caught in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

The presence of conflict in Sudan has added urgency to the situation, prompting international organizations like the IOM to intervene.

The Somali government, with the support of the IOM, engaged in diplomatic negotiations with Sudanese authorities to secure the release of the detainees. The effort was complicated by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which has created a challenging environment for humanitarian operations.

Acting Ambassador Ahmed Abdi Hassan expressed gratitude to the IOM for its crucial role in facilitating the rescue operation. Additionally, Hassan revealed that efforts are still underway to locate 11 other Somali teenagers who were abducted about 1,000 kilometers from Port-Sudan while traveling by bus.

The release of these detainees comes amid a backdrop of significant migration challenges and conflicts. Port-Sudan, a key port city in Sudan, has been affected by ongoing internal strife between warring factions, complicating humanitarian efforts.

Somali nationals frequently undertake perilous journeys in search of better opportunities, often encountering legal and safety issues.