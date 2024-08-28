Mauritius: New Awareness Corner Launched At Casela Nature Parks to Boost Biodiversity Protection

An Awareness Corner aiming to enhance the protection and promotion of Mauritius' unique biodiversity, was launched, yesterday, by the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, at Casela Nature Parks in Cascavelle.

The Director of the National Parks and Conservation Service (NPCS), Mr Kevin Ruhomaun; the General Manager of Casela Nature Parks, Mr Thierry Arékion; and other personalities were in attendance.

The event, a collaborative effort between Casela Nature Parks and the NPCS, also included the release of ageing pink pigeons to Casela Nature Parks due to their inability to breed, followed by a tree planting ceremony to mark the occasion. Moreover, certificates of participation were awarded to some staff members from Casela Nature Parks for successfully completing a one-week training on the care and feeding of pink pigeons.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun emphasised the significance of the newly established Awareness Corner, which is designed to inform and educate visitors about ongoing conservation efforts in Mauritius. This initiative, he noted, will showcase the work being done by the NPCS in areas such as conservation, restoration, and biodiversity protection. The project, he added, is a key outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2018 with Casela Nature Parks, which has facilitated numerous exchanges concerning Mauritius' flora and fauna.

Furthermore, Minister Seeruttun stressed that preserving Mauritius' diverse biodiversity is a key Government priority due to its crucial role in the ecosystem. He assured that his Ministry provides robust support to institutions dedicated to this mission and underscored the importance of private-public sector collaboration in maintaining healthy habitats for all species. He, thus, noted that NPCS staff have undergone specialised training to ensure effective management and care of the species.

For his part, Mr Ruhomaun spoke about the critical need for public awareness in protecting Mauritius' endemic biodiversity, noting that human actions can impact conservation efforts. He further pointed out the role of educational tours in inspiring young people to contribute to conservation and engage in practices that protect the environment. By increasing awareness and fostering responsibility, the aim is to ensure that future generations help preserve the unique biodiversity of Mauritius, he asserted.

As for Mr Arékion, he stated that collaboration with NPCS has led to several positive initiatives, including an educational awareness programme and efforts to rehabilitate non-reproducing birds. He also pointed out that Casela Nature Parks is an excellent resource for information on species and encouraged people to visit and educate themselves about conservation efforts.