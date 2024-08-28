Mauritius: Ambassador Vajayen Valaydon Receives Mauritian Paralympics Athletes to the Mauritius Embassy in Paris

Port Louis — The Ambassador of Mauritius to France, His Excellency Mr. Vijayen Valaydon, hosted on Tuesday 27 August 2024 a function in honour of the Mauritian Athletes participating in the Paralympics Games 2024 which are starting on Wednesday 28 August 2024 in Paris and ending on 08 September 2024.

In his brief address at the Embassy, the Ambassador welcomed the Mauritian athletes and the whole Mauritius Paralympics delegation, led by Mr. Hervé Runga and Ms. Hewlett Nelson, to the Mauritius Embassy in Paris. He added that the whole Mauritian nation is proudly behind our athletes and wished them well in their respective international competitions for defending "les couleurs de la nation mauricienne".

Ambassador Valaydon declared that simply participating in the Paralympic Games is a remarkable achievement in itself. He expressed confidence in the Mauritian Team's prospects, given their strong track record in similar international level competitions. He also highlighted the presence of two world champions on the team, including Ms. Noemi Alphonse, as a testament to their exceptional calibre.

He assured them of the total support and assistance of the Embassy during their stay in Paris.

