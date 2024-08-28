Zimbabwe: Maenzanise Seeks Sponsorship

Zimbabwe power-lifter Chido Maenzanise is seeking sponsorship to compete at the African event to be held in South Africa in November.

Maenzanise, who was invited to take part in Zambia's Strongest Competition held over the weekend in Lusaka, missed the contest after failing to secure funding in time.

Maenzanise said she is now shifting focus to the African competition to be held in Rustenburg, South Africa, in November and is looking for sponsorship.

"I was supposed to attend Zambia and then South Africa for African competition and then the US for the worlds.

"I am now training for South Africa. But at the same time, I am looking for sponsorship for me to go to South Africa. That's my biggest wish, my biggest cry.

"The event is African Strongman. It's in November. For that, I am looking for US$4 000, including for my manager.

"But if I am alone I will just risk as I usually do, maybe if I can get US$2 000 I can go alone, but it's not safe. That's for affiliation, registration, transport, accommodation, food for six days because I need days to rest before the competition and after the competition," said Maenzanise.

She is also hoping to travel to the United States for another competition scheduled for December 5 to 8.

"It's (the African event) also a qualifier but I already have the invitation for the USA because I was invited last year to go and represent Zimbabwe. So I am still going. I already have the visa, everything is in order except sponsorship.

"For that one including my manager, the budget was on US$10 000. If I am alone I am just looking maybe at US$6 000," Maenzanise said.