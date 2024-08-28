Zimbabwe: Table Tennis Players Leave for China

Ten Zimbabwe table tennis players left the country for China yesterday for a month-long training camp.

Zimbabwe Table Tennis Federation Secretary General Tinashe Duri said they are happy with the relationship they have with their Chinese counterparts.

"We would like to thank the People's Republic of China for the support and this is a true reflection of Our President's good relations with other states.

"Last year we got the same offer and only three athletes attended and this year we have been approved for 10 players. This year Table Tennis players won gold and silver in the CUCSA games and also did well in the African youth championships were they won a Bronze medal.

"The performances were helped by last year's tour of China.

"It is our belief and trust that from the 10 we will have more results. The team is comprised of players from Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and Mash East.

"It is a mixture of junior and senior players. The blending will not leave any gap and will ensure that there is a progression in our development plan," said Duri.

Players

Naama Lael Boterere (Mash East Province), Lydale Chamunorwa Chafurama (Harare Province), Ashley- Dlamini (Bulawayo), Raphael Takudzwa Gopito (Manicaland Province), Trust Madoro (Manicaland Province), Shallom Makoni (Manicaland Province), Tatenda Walter - Mumvuma (Harare Province), Tatenda Mitchel Timire (Manicaland Province), Tinotenda Phil Fambira (Mash East Province), Kundai Oswald Mstr Goremusandu (Mash East Province)