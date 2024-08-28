Zimbabwe: Infrastructural Development Is for People, Not Events

President Mnangagwa is a game-changer. Infrastructural developments carried out under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and those which were undertaken as part of the preparations for the recently held 44th SADC Summit are ample evidence of this fact.

Those who have driven along roads like Nemakonde Way before and after its refurbishment will attest to the delightful feeling of cruising on the new road.

We retain our roads

The drive along these roads is no longer marred by gaping potholes.

It is now smooth and almost therapeutic, what with the scenery providing a hypnotic experience -- the palm trees, the streetlights and the black and white concrete kerbing on the roads' edges which make for a fascinating drive.

Only narrow-minded and myopic detractors such as opposition party members dismissed the road refurbishment exercise as mere optics for the summit as if the road surfacing would automatically peel itself off the roads at the end of the day on August 18.

The realisation that the 44th SADC Summit came and is gone, leaving our roads firmly in place, is one huge egg on the faces of naysayers who peddled falsehoods that the road rehabilitation programme that is currently underway in the country was done solely for the benefit of the visitors.

Interestingly none of the detractors has stopped driving on the roads because they were meant for the visiting regional leaders only.

Some were quick to claim that Government would leave unrepaired all the roads which motorists used as detours in suburbs such as Bluff Hill, Adylinn and Avonlea during the refurbishment exercise.

Yes, the neighbourhood roads sustained quite some damage owing to uncharacteristically high vehicle volume, but Government has shamed such people. Currently, contractors are already on the ground, rehabilitating many such roads.

When our Statesman, visionary and development-oriented President set out on the challenging, but yet rewarding journey of tackling the country's roads and other infrastructural developments, coincidentally ahead of the SADC Summit, the naysayers were quick to throw around negative sentiments claiming that he had bitten more than he could chew.

Some petty-minded leaders of the country's opposition political party unashamedly prayed that the infrastructure projects that had been set on course would fail, but due to the resilient, focused and undivided attention of President Mnangagwa and his team, Zimbabwe is donning roads that meet the required international standards.

The advantage of the on-going ERRP's coinciding with the 44th SADC Summit, is that it provided the country with an opportunity to showcase its desire to develop as a nation and to enhance its economic and regional integration.

The focus on infrastructural improvements, including transportation, energy, and telecommunications, is critical to Zimbabwe in its quest to attract investment, and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens.

SADC Member States will obviously pursue collaborative approaches to share resources, technology, and expertise in infrastructure development.

Investment in roads, railways, and ports is essential for improving trade routes, while upgrades to energy facilities can ensure more reliable power supplies for industries and households.

Multiple benefits for many

The ongoing infrastructural development has helped to address key challenges such as unemployment and poverty by creating job opportunities in road construction, landscaping industry and other related sectors.

Even the most unlikely entities to benefit from road construction activities did. For example, when there was need for road contractors to work round the clock some private companies were also roped in to assist.

This amply demonstrates the extent to which the exercise positively touched many different sectors of the economy.

Infrastructural development for economic development

In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, the significance of infrastructural development cannot be overstated.

For any nation striving for progress, robust infrastructure serves as the backbone of economic growth and social well-being.

What President Mnangagwa and his team are superintending over and pushing the ongoing infrastructural development drive is to brick a solid foundation on which to anchor the Second Republic's ongoing economic turnaround efforts.

Creating opportunities for the people

At its core, infrastructural development is about improving the quality of life for a nation's populace. When governments invest in infrastructure, they improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and public transport.

Improved roads and public transit systems provide citizens with better mobility, reducing travel time and costs, and facilitating easier access to jobs and essential services.

A well-developed infrastructure can also promote entrepreneurship by lowering operational costs for businesses and giving local enterprises a competitive edge.

Foreign investment attraction

In the global economy, nations are in constant competition for foreign investment. Zimbabwe has upped its game starting with its entry/exit ports, refurbishing them.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as well as the Beitbridge Border Post conform to international standards. Well-structured infrastructure serves as a magnet for international investors who seek reliable and efficient operations.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is often contingent on a country's infrastructure quality.

Investors look for reliable transportation systems, stable energy supplies, robust telecommunications, and efficient logistical networks.

Countries with advanced infrastructure can facilitate smoother supply chains, reducing overall operational risks for businesses.

For instance, modern ports and highways enable faster movement of goods, while reliable energy sources ensure uninterrupted production. This, in turn, leads to increased economic productivity, which is crucial for attracting and retaining investment.

This is exactly what President Mnangagwa's self-driven development mantra, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" means.

While some in the opposition boast how Western foreigners would flood the country in the very unlikely event of them landing State power, President Mnangagwa is under no illusions.

That is why he explains to all and sundry the fact that no foreigner is going to develop our country for us, while we sit idly with folded hands. One marvels at his masterstroke strategy of using local resources and talent to drive our development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Promoting sustainable development

It is remarkable that the country's leadership has demanded sustainable development as it tackled its many infrastructural development projects, as evidenced by the installation of solar street lamps as well as solar powered traffic lights.

Sustainable infrastructure, on the other hand, includes renewable energy sources, eco-friendly materials, and designs that minimise environmental impact.

This is the reason why Government is pushing for green energy sources such as solar farms alongside traditional ones such as thermal power plants as it prepares to transition to the adoption of environmentally-friendly sources only over time.

It is important to note that countries that prioritise sustainable practices in their infrastructural projects not only protect their natural resources, but also create new industries that are centred on green technologies.

This diversification of the economy is essential for long-term viability and resilience against economic shocks.

The SADC Summit facilitated the acceleration of the rate at which the country's infrastructure development projects were being carried out.

The world over it is no longer enough to hold an event in a specific country or venue. Society now also expects legacy benefits after the events are over.

Yes, the summit is now part of Zimbabwe and the SADC region's history, and communities will enjoy the resultant infrastructure for years to come.