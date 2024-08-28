Southern Africa: We Did It - SADC Summit a Triumph!

Zimbabwe successfully and peacefully hosted both the SADC Industrialisation Week and the 44th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, simultaneously silencing detractors who had hoped for violence and that the events would be dismal failures.

The successful hosting of the events demonstrated Zimbabwe's capacity to deliver a spectacular and secure launch of the regional gathering, effectively countering initial criticisms and overcoming significant security challenges posed by detractors and saboteurs.

The successful hosting of these events also presents a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to strengthen its position as a regional leader, drive economic growth, and enhance its global image.

Moreover, the events concluded successfully without any reported incidents, demonstrating the effective planning and execution of security measures.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for President Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship and for successfully hosting the 44th SADC Summit on 17 August 2024

Successfully organising such high-profile events enhances Zimbabwe's diplomatic stature within the region and internationally.

By taking on the mantle of hosting these events, Zimbabwe positions itself as a capable and willing leader in addressing regional challenges.

The events provide a platform to showcase Zimbabwe's investment potential to regional and international businesses.

Hosting the SADC Industrialisation Week also highlights Zimbabwe's commitment to industrial development and positions the country as a key player in regional value chains.

In its communiqué, the regional bloc also commended the Republic of Zimbabwe for spearheading the construction of a Pan-African, multi-country facility in Harare that will showcase and preserve the diverse history of African liberation.

Member States were urged to contribute materials and artefacts to the Museum of African Liberation.

In his post-Cabinet media briefing last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the SADC Industrialisation Week was a resounding success, with over 3 500 local, regional and international participants registering for the event, as well as the Public Lecture delivered by President Mnangagwa at the University of Zimbabwe which was live-streamed.

He said a total of 2 306 delegates were accredited during the SADC Industrialisation Week and 3 041 during the summit.

The accreditation proceeded flawlessly under secure conditions.

"In general, media coverage was well provided by both private and public media and generated the needed education and awareness, while other events such as the SADC Tourism Night and tour of Geo Pomona and the Museum of African Liberation were well executed; and media houses and citizens did a marvellous job on cleaning and beautification of the city," said Dr Muswere.

Dr Muswere emphasised the importance of maintaining the positive progress achieved in all areas, stating that it is crucial to sustain the momentum generated thus far.

"It was agreed as follows, that all outstanding projects and programmes be completed, that the construction of the New City in Mt Hampden be accelerated, that the ITF-SADC Committee and Sub-Committees remain active and committed to implementing the projects and programmes under their purview, as well as managing anticipated SADC meetings," he said.

To cap it off, the summit set a new benchmark as it hosted the SADC Summit of Heads of State with the highest level of presidential attendance in the last 10 years.

Only three Heads of State did not attend physically but were represented; Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Comoros' President Azali Assoumani, and Mauritius's Prithvirajsing Roopun.

In comparison, previous SADC Summits had significantly lower attendance rates. Six Heads of State did not attend the Summit held in Botswana in 2015, while five did not attend the one held the following year in the Kingdom of Eswatini, with as many as seven not attending the gathering in South Africa in 2017.

In 2018, six Heads of State did not attend the Namibia Summit while four did not attend the 2019 Summit in Tanzania.

The summit in Mozambique in 2020 saw four leaders absent. This figure rose to six for the one held the following year in Malawi.

In 2022, five Presidents did not attend the Democratic Republic of Congo Summit, while four skipped the one held in Angola last year, giving Zimbabwe's summit the highest level of attendance in the last decade.

The high attendance rate at the Zimbabwean summit underscores its significance and the strong regional leadership displayed by the host country.

Before the summit President Mnangagwa was also hopeful and was on record praying for its success. As it turned out, his prayers were answered when the country successfully hosted the summit.

On August 7, 2024, speaking at the National Prayer Service held at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the church and the nation should pray for grace to successfully host the SADC Summit and for wisdom and humility to lead the bloc.

He urged Zimbabweans to unite in prayer and remain steadfast in their faith ahead of the regional indaba.

"In a few days, our beloved Motherland, Zimbabwe, is hosting the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, whereupon we shall assume the chairmanship of the strategic regional body," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I, therefore, call upon the church and the nation at large to persistently pray that God grants us the grace to successfully host the event and lead with wisdom and humility in the weighty responsibility before our country," he said.

His prayers were indeed answered, as Zimbabwe successfully hosted the SADC Summit.

The summit was a resounding success, with leaders from the region coming together to discuss key issues facing the continent, such as economic development, regional integration, and peace and security.

President Mnangagwa's leadership during the summit was widely praised, as he demonstrated his wisdom, humility, and commitment to regional cooperation.

He successfully guided the discussions and helped to forge consensus on important issues, cementing Zimbabwe's position as a respected leader in the region.

The successful hosting of the SADC Summit was a testament to the power of prayer and the importance of unity and cooperation. It also demonstrated Zimbabwe's capacity to host major international events and its commitment to playing a leading role in regional and continental affairs.