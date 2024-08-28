Zimbabwe: 'Multi-Sectoral Approach Key for Industry Growth'

With global demand for hemp by-products continuing to surge, farmers in the country are calling for a multi-sectoral approach to address challenges stalling growth.

Addressing these obstacles would see Zimbabwe establishing itself as a powerhouse in the global hemp market.

Speaking at the 'Hemp in the climate economy business' breakfast meeting held in Harare last Thursday, the Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust (ZIHT) chief executive officer, Dr Zorodzai Maroveke, said the growth and development of the hemp industry requires strong collaboration and partnerships between the public and private sector.

"Public-private partnerships can help bridge the gap between policymakers and industry stakeholders, ensuring that regulations, policies and support mechanisms are aligned with the needs and realities of hemp businesses and this can create a more enabling environment for the industry to thrive," said Dr Maroveke.

Hemp has the potential to become a highly valuable and strategically important industry, with applications spanning sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, energy and healthcare.

"Recognising hemp as a critical value chain implies that it should be viewed as a priority for policymakers and treated with the same level of strategic importance as other key economic and industrial sectors," said Dr Maroveke.

Zimbabwean hemp producers and entrepreneurs often struggle to secure adequate financing and funding from local financial institutions to support the development of their businesses.

Expanding hemp production requires consistent access to working capital to cover expenses such as labour, raw materials, transportation and regulatory compliance. Insufficient capital can create cash flow challenges, limiting the ability of hemp ventures to scale-up their operations and respond to market opportunities in a timely manner.