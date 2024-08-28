Zimbabwe: Jazz Trumpeter Lunga Zim Bound

UNITED Kingdom-based trumpeter Paul Lunga's home-coming shows in Bulawayo and Harare next month are set to revive the appeal of jazz.

The veteran crooner is billed to headline the two-day Zimbabwe Jazz Festival scheduled for the two cities on September 20 and 21.

The gigs will be held at Alliance Francaise in both cities.

With Jabavu Drive, Victor Kunonga, and Stevie Chikoti the only crooners performing regularly, Lunga's visit is to revive the genre's appeal.

Lunga's visit comes when fellow jazz legend Louis Mhlanga has been doing well in South Africa.

With all the attention on Lunga and Swiss singer-songwriter Nnavy, a lot is expected from them when they share the stage with George Phahlane and Ngoma iNgoma.

In Harare, the pair will alternate under one roof with Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Agga Nyabinde, Rhythmic Pulse, Steve Chikotie, and the Hellenic Academy Big Band.

In a statement, ZJCT founder and artistic director, Filbert Marova said the two-day event was meant to revive, promote and preserve the jazz culture of Zimbabwe.

"Established in 2016, the trust immediately set out to stage a series of high-quality jazz performances, featuring well-known and lesser-known hand-picked local jazz artistes to keep the spirit of jazz alive.

"Each year, we embark on a meticulous search to identify the most exceptional artistes who have demonstrated remarkable growth throughout the year.

"For international artistes, we were particularly drawn to Paul Lunga, a UK-based Zimbabwean trumpeter whose contributions to the jazz industry are phenomenal.

The Swiss singer Nnavy also captured the media's attention with her meteoric rise in the past year.

"Ultimately, our artiste selection is driven by a fervent passion for diversity and innovation within the jazz genre," he said.

ZJCT chairperson, Robert Basvi, was upbeat that this year's edition would live up to expectations due to the corporate support they received.

He said: "The ZJCT is very grateful to the main sponsors that have remained consistent in sponsoring the annual Zimbabwe Jazz festival, in particular the French Embassy, the Alliance Francaise Harare, and Alliance Francaise Bulawayo.

"Special thanks and credit must go to the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe, who have facilitated the joining of the celebrated Nnavy, to grace our festival this year."

The ZJCT board of trustees comprises chairperson Basvi, an engineer, entrepreneur, and music analyst.

Marova, a revered pianist, composer, and educator along with Kumbula Chiweza, saxophonist Tinashe Mukarati, and Blessing Chaumba are the board members.

The board has been hailed for reviving jazz music whose appeal had taken a wane.

The absence of jazz festivals was the major setback for the genre.

Promoters who used to hold jazz festivals like Josh Hozheri of Jazz 105 Promotions have been lamenting the lack of sponsorship and venues as the major setbacks.

However, the return of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival has been embraced by the jazz community that has been itching for such festivals.

Jazz festivals are known for attracting big spenders and corporates but that has not been the case in recent years due to economic challenges.