Zimbabwe: China Committed to Assist Agric Industrialisation

China has reaffirmed its commitment to assist Zimbabwe's agriculture industrialisation through technical support, establishment of requisite infrastructure and access to a 1,4 billion-strong market.

Through a shared history of agricultural civilisation, which puts land at the centre of development and well-being of a nation, the two countries also value peace as a bedrock for progress.

Officially opening the Mashonaland West Agricultural Show, Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe Mr Cheng Yan, said Zimbabwe was strongly repositioning itself as the breadbasket again.

"Great minds think alike. In China we have a proverb which goes, for the king, the people are everything, for the people, food is everything," said Mr Yan.

"And H.E. President Mnangagwa's mantra also goes, Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy. Both China and Zimbabwe boast a proud history of agricultural civilisation."

Mr Yan was representing Ambassador Zhou Ding.

While the country is grappling with the effects of the El Nino-induced drought, he said, China stands ready to assist Zimbabwe by supplementing food supplies.

To that effect, he said, Ambassador Ding has signed letters of exchange with Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo for another batch of 30-million RMB (US$4,2million) food assistance, expected by end of year

The Chinese ambassador, last week handed over 1 760 metric tonnes of rice.

He commended Mashonaland West province for playing a pivotal role in the country's agricultural resurgence.

The show was running under the theme "Productivity for Industrialisation and Economic Development" and China says it stands ready to support the industrialisation drive.

China has built the Valley Dam, supported establishment of irrigation projects, and completed 1000 boreholes across the country.

The East Asian giant has started drilling another 300 boreholes and will soon launch an irrigation upgrading project.

At least six groups of Chinese Agriculture Experts to Zimbabwe have been in the country to share agricultural technology and experiences with local communities.

Several projects, including the Kariba South Power Station expansion and Chinhoyi University of Technology in Mashonaland West province have injected strong momentum into the province's agricultural modernisation through industrialisation.

He said China presented agricultural business opportunities for Zimbabwe with the first consignment of 550 tonnes of citrus shipped to China last year being sold-out in a week.

"Now the two countries are also working on more arrangement for Zimbabwean avocados, blueberries and dried chilli to export to China. I encourage Zimbabwean farmers, business community and local authorities to broaden your sight and vision to the huge market in China on what you can sell to China, what quality requirements are there, and how to keep Zimbabwean products well competitive," he said.