Zimbabwe: Nees Goes for Tried, Tested

Warriors coach Michael Nees is not keen on experiments for the upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.

The German coach yesterday unveiled his team comprising 23 players, mostly foreign-based professionals who have been doing the duty of late.

The squad is dominated by familiar faces like Marshall Munetsi, Gerald Takwara, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Tino Kadewere, Tawanda Maswanhise, and Tawanda Chirewa, who completed a one-year loan move to Derby County from England Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

Defender Teenage Hadebe, who is also set to move to a new club following the expiry of his short-term contract with Turkish club Konyaspor, was also roped in. Hadebe has been in the Warriors' fold for the last 10 years.

Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who turns 39 years old on Thursday, and Tanzania-based forward Prince Dube made a comeback into the Warriors' fold.

Arubi's inclusion could be a response to the instabilities in the goalkeeping department recently while Dube is expected to reinforce the strike-force.

The former Highlanders forward is apparently on a journey to rediscover himself in Tanzania after moving to the country's giants Young Africans from Azam FC.

Dube experienced severe struggles at Azam last season due to injuries and contract disputes. But he has since put the setbacks behind him with impressive statistics that include five goals and two assists in seven games for his new club.

He was on target again at the weekend when Young Africans dispatched Vital'O of Burundi 6-0 to claim a massive 10-0 aggregate win in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Ngezi Platinum Stars hotshot Obriel Chirinda also got a call after returning to the playing field recently with a loud shout.

But there was no place for captain Marvelous Nakamba, who has been nursing a long-term injury. News from his English Championship side Luton Town is that the 30-year-old is nearing a return to full-time action after recovering from the serious knee injury suffered in December.

Nakamba might kick the ball for the first time in eight months tonight when Luton Town faces QPR in the Carabao Cup, so it was not practical to call on the captain at this point.

Nees will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi, with Pernell McKop coming in as the goalkeepers' coach. Sharif Mussa has bounced back as team manager.

The Warriors will kick-off their quest for a place at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco with a date against Kenya's Harambee Stars in a Pool J qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on September 6.

They will then host Cameroon at the same venue on September 10. Zimbabwe and Kenya currently do not have FIFA-approved stadiums to host international matches. The Warriors are set to report for camp in Kampala, Uganda, on Sunday.

Nees, who has coached Rwanda and Seychelles in his 25 years in the football trenches, is well aware of the expectations from the Zimbabweans.

He emphasised that discipline and commitment will be the common denominator in his team. The 57-year-old coach outlined his philosophy during his unveiling recently and would not be folly to disrespect both Kenya and five-time African champions Cameroon.

"We are playing against two opponents next month. The first is Kenya and the second is Cameroon and we have no time. I could elaborate a very complicated and nice football philosophy but we must also be a little bit more realistic," he said.

"The philosophy must be adjusted to the time available to us. If you have a team for six weeks together, like in a club environment, you can of course make a different impact.

"So we must bear that in mind, with our philosophy we definitely must show respect to the opponents. That's the first thing because they are also trying their best. Cameroon are a powerhouse and Kenya beat Zimbabwe in the last two games in the COSAFA Cup and a friendly.

"So, we must find a realistic strategy and a good game plan to face these challenges within the time frame available to us.

"But if you would ask me, in an ideal case sure I could give you how we would like to play. In the best case, we would like to dominate the game and at least dictate what is going on . . . I would like to play football.

"I don't want to just kick a ball forward and run after it. We should apply style whereby the Zimbabwe players can also display their talent," said Nees.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Defenders: Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe*

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinum)

TECHNICAL TEAM: Michael Nees (Head Coach) Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach) Pernel McKop (Goalkeepers Coach) Abraham Mbaiwa (Fitness Trainer) James Makoni (Performance Analyst) Nick Munyonga (Team Doctor) Steve Hungwe (Physiotherapist) Lennon Gwara (Masseur) Shariff Mussa (Team Manager)