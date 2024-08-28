Zimbabwe: 18-Year-Old in Court for Rape, Robbing Prostitute

An 18-year-old man from Harare who allegedly hired a prostitute but later on robbed and raped her on their way to his house, appeared in court yesterday.

Tadiwa Mankani was asked not to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, charged with rape and robbery.

Mankani, who could not hold his tears in court and tried to explain what really happened, was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. He returns to court on September 12, pending finalisation of investigations.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that sometime this month at around 1am, the complainant (34) and Mankani were at a night club at Avonlea shops in Harare.

The two agreed to go and have sex at Mankani's place of residence for a fee of US$20.

Mankani is alleged to have misrepresented to the complainant that he lived close to Avonlea shops and the two then left the night club. They used a road unknown to the complainant where Mankani allegedly held her by the neck, produced a knife and ordered her to hand to him over all her belongings.

She surrendered her phone and US$55 to Mankani, who, however, refused to let loose his grip before raping her once without protection. The court heard that on August 24 at around 10am, the complainant saw Mankani and positively identified him at Greencroft Shops and alerted the police, who swiftly arrested him.