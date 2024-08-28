Rwanda: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Labbadia Names Osimhen in Squad for Benin, Rwanda Games

Nigeria new head coach Bruno Labbadia has named Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen in his 23-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin on September 7 and Rwanda in Kigali on September 10.

Osimhen, who is currently a transfer target for English Premier League side Chelsea, who returns to the Super Eagles squad after missing the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and South Africa in June through injury.

Captain William Troost-Ekong who was the best player in the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, wing-back Olaoluwa Aina, as well as Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi are the other players who are back to the team after being sidelined for sometime.

Missing in the squad is goalkeeper Francis Uzoho of Omonia Nicosia, as well as Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis who have all been overlooked by the new coach.

The players are expected to report to the camp in Uyo on Monday, September 2.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC, Nigeria)

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England) and Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England).

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy), Frank, Onyeka (Brentford FC, England) and Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England).

Forwards

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy) and Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England).