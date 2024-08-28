Africa: Biodiversity - Roll Up the Sleeves and Do Something, Says Astrid Schomaker, New UNCBD Head

Montreal & Hyderabad — "We are living in a time where nature is regularly raising its hand and saying, 'Look, I'm here and I'm in trouble,' and then bringing us all sorts of natural disasters to the table," says Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), in an exclusive interview with IPS.

"And," she emphasizes, "The world is beginning to recognize that we have to have a different relationship with nature. Luckily, we already have a framework to do that."

Since taking the reins of the UNCBD in July--less than three months before the 16th Biodiversity Convention of the Parties (COP16) is held in Colombia--Schomaker has been a leader in a rush. From preparing for the COP to coordinating with Colombia, the COP presidency and global leaders who will be attending the conference, while also presiding over a number of meetings and communicating the urgency of timely implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework, Schomaker has a damaging schedule.

There are three COPs this year--all within a short span of three months and the CBD COP16, scheduled to take place from October 19-November 1, is the first of them. Schomaker is looking at this as a huge opportunity to send out a message to the other COPs.

"Unless we have a different way of interacting with the earth's natural resources, we will not succeed on biodiversity, but also certainly not on climate change. And if that comes out and there is meant to be a new coalition launched at the COP that Colombia will be piloting, I think we will send a super strong message to the other conventions and I'm sure they will hear it and pick up on it."

Coordinating With Other UN Conventions

But a successful COP will also depend on how well CBD can collaborate with other COPs, as the issues--biodiversity, climate change and drought are also closely linked. Schomaker asserts that she is on the right track, coordinating closely with other conventions as well as other UN agencies.

"I've been working with all these other conventions and processes as well, because for us to make this Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) a success is to make sure that the UN system pulls together and that governments also reflect on their own way of working," she explains, that biodiversity is not sector specific where environment ministries alone can run it, but one in which other ministries and stakeholders are needed to make this framework a success.

From Green Diplomacy to Biodiversity

Schomaker, however, is not new to multi-agency collaboration and coordination. She begins the interview by sharing glimpses into her previous role at previous role at the European Commission's Environment Department, describing it "a bit of warm-up" for her current position as the head of UN CBD.

"My last job was the Director for Green Diplomacy and Multilateralism. So, previously, I did it for a group of 27 countries. Now I work with 196 member states. Previously, I covered, so to speak, environmental governance and all assessments, including biodiversity, but also the chemical conventions and how all these conventions work together. Now I'm more focused on biodiversity--this is very much about everybody coming together."

Schomaker also describes this as a "super exciting opportunity" to be able to work dedicatedly on biodiversity at a time "when the world has sort of heard the wake-up call".

COP16: Challenges and Hopes

Barely eight weeks from now, world leaders will be heading to Cali, Colombia, to attend the first COP since adopting a new global plan in Montreal to protect at least 30 percent of the earth's biodiversity by 2030. The past two years have seen a slew of activities, including structuring the implementation mechanism, supporting countries to revise their individual biodiversity action plans and setting up indicators for measuring the progress of the implementation. According to Schomaker, there are, however, several issues that need urgent attention at Cali.

But it is resource mobilization that tops Schomaker's list of priorities

"I think in Montreal (which is dubbed Biodiversity's Paris moment), we managed to be more successful than in Paris, because we already had our monitoring framework and its broad outlines agreed at the same time. So that was actually a great success," Schomaker says, continuing with a candid assessment of the challenges.

"But there are many areas that need extra focus. First of all, for the parties now need to move from this political agreement into implementing it and into aligning what they're doing nationally with the targets and goals of the framework. And as you know, we have this National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (NBSAPs) as our key instruments for implementation; those need to be revised, and the parties have committed to revising those national action plans, or where they cannot do that, at least to come forward with targets by COP16. And for me, this is a bit like the proof of the pudding."

A Push for Inclusiveness

But it is resource mobilization that tops Schomaker's list of priorities, including raising money from private sector investors. The UN Biodiversity Convention aims to mobilize at least USD 20 billion per year by 2025 and at least USD 30 billion per year by 2030 for biodiversity-related funding from all sources, including the public and private sectors. However, so far, the actual pledges have been just about USD 300 million, while the contribution has been less than USD 100 million.

In May of this year, the then acting Executive Secretary David Cooper told IPS that the world needed a clear roadmap to bridge this wide financing gap.

Schomaker appears in agreement with that and talks about an all-inclusive resource mobilization strategy to meet the unmet goals in biodiversity financing. She is especially pushing for greater inclusion of business and thinks contribution from private business could unlock the investment that has been missing so far.

"Business, I think, plays a super important role. It was really great to see the private sector show up in force in Montreal. I think we're now expecting a greater mobilization for Cali. So business is very, very aware of their role, of both their dependencies and their impact."

"As you know, there are compelling figures on the relationship between nature and business, which is worth USD 44 trillion," reminds Schomaker, referring to the New Nature Economy Report of the World Economic Forum. Published in 2020, the report highlighted that USD 44 trillion of economic value generation--over half the world's total GDP--is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services and, as a result, exposed to risks from nature loss.

"So, I think that's important if you continue to work with business and make sure that they have the tools to understand what the impacts and dependencies are. And we will provide a lot of space for that also at the COP, the Business and Biodiversity Day and many other activities, for sure," she says.

Staying Positive

But, despite the challenges ahead, Schomaker doesn't want to sound all gloom and doom. Instead, she is looking at each development, however small, as a sign of positivity and hope.

In fact, on the day of this interview, the CBD had been leading a crucial meeting on Digital Sequencing Information conference in Montreal. DSI discussions center on the fair and equitable sharing of valuable benefits from digital sequence information--the digital versions of plant, animal, and microorganism DNA--and are generally considered one of the most contentious issues among biodiversity negotiators from the global north and the global south. But Schomaker asserts that there are reasons for hope. One of them is planning to launch a DSI fund.

"As you know, COP15 has already decided that there should be a mechanism and a fund for Digital Sequence Information for the benefits to be paid--the benefit from the use of digital sequencing information from genetic resources. So, one of the options is that the Global Environment Facility (GEF) might manage this fund.

'It's time to roll up the sleeves and do something'

"But overall, I can say that the discussions that I've been witnessing over the past few days and this morning are very, very constructive. And this is not to downplay that there are different perspectives, but I think everybody has come here saying, 'Okay, we've taken a decision at COP15 and that decision told us we're going to have that mechanism, we're going to have a fund and we need to operationalize it. And our deadline is Cali'," Schomaker says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Science Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

States Must Take the Lead

As the chief of UN Biodiversity, Schomaker has already dived into action, but she doesn't mince words while pointing out that the UN can only be a facilitator--the real power and the responsibility to make decisions lie clearly with the states. This is especially important to remember because to kickstart the implementation of the GBF, countries need to submit their revised, more ambitious NBSAPs but until today, only 14 of the 196 signatory countries have done so.

"We are looking at how these big planning processes, the NBSAPs and then the NDCs under the Climate Convention, and how these things can also be done in better coordination, also at national level, with each other, remains a big challenge. The second thing, and I've already hinted at that, is this idea that if we want to be successful in combating biodiversity loss, of course, governments need to take the lead," she emphasizes.

"Do Something"

Finally, when asked what message she would have for anyone heading to COP16, Schomaker has a clear answer: Signing of the GBF proved that there was enough political commitment, but it should not be seen as an event that was "just a beautiful moment, where energy came together, and everybody just had good moment together, and the stars were aligned."

Instead, she says, "It's time to roll up the sleeves and do something."

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

IPS UN Bureau, IPS UN Bureau Report, Cali, Columbia, COP16,

Follow @stellasglobe