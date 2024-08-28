Africa: Geingos Advocates for Sexual Reproductive Rights for Africa's Youth

Former first lady of Namibia Monica Geingos has emphasised the urgent need to champion sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for young people across eastern and southern Africa.

Geingos was the keynote speaker at a regional dialogue themed: 'Transforming Futures: Exploring Strategies for Accelerating Collective Regional Actions to Advance Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights' last Thursday.

Swedish ambassador to South Africa, Namibia and Lesotho Håkan Juholt, hosted the session at the Swedish embassy residence in Pretoria, where he saluted the delegates for their "commitment, involvement and experience".

"We are in this together," he said, stressing the need to uphold "human dignity, human rights and mutual respect, because we are one huge family ... all vulnerable and depend on each other".

Geingos highlighted her commitment to SRHR issues drawn from personal experience and underscored the persistent stigma surrounding discussions about SRHR, noting that the political landscape often discourages open dialogue.

"Speaking as a former first lady, I was always confronted by accusations of wanting political office. I always told people if I wanted political office, I would not speak on issues of SRHR because that is the quickest way to de-campaign yourself," she said.

Geingos expressed concern over a regression in SRHR discourse and urged continued conversations about pressing issues like HIV-AIDS, which she said has faded from public awareness.

"There was a time when everywhere you looked, there were messages around HIV and behaviour change that kept people knowledgeable and protected. That has stopped."

Geingos called for smaller and focused discussions rather than large conferences that often result in dissatisfied attendees.

"These smaller conversations are the ones that will move us forward," she said, emphasising the importance of tapping into the strengths of both the private and public sectors to address complex health challenges.

In her quest to understand and address the needs of young people effectively, Geingos advocated for conversations that resonate with their interests and concerns.

She shared insights from her experiences in Namibia when her team went into community spaces like bars, hair salons and shebeens to engage youth in discussions.

"Some issues were best addressed through drama, community theatre or music," she said.

She shared lessons from establishing the Be Free Campus in Namibia, with the holistic centre designed for youth to access essential services, including SRHR resources, mental health support and skills development.

"Our campus must be a safe space for everyone," she said.

Geingos highlighted successful partnerships, such as those with the Namibian government and the United Nations Population Fund, which have allowed the centre to expand its reach and services.

"It all starts with building trust and people believing in the brand," she said, citing the successful distribution of contraceptives and the introduction of a mobile clinic as testament to the growing demand for accessible SRHR services.

Geingos emphasised that the youth should drive the conversation around their needs. She further advocated for comprehensive sexuality education, which while potentially controversial, is essential for empowering the youth population.

"We have learned that service providers must be willing to have uncomfortable conversations and to compromise," she said.

Geingos also called for united efforts to transform regional approaches to SRHR for young people, underscoring the importance of collaboration, sustainability and scalability in initiatives designed to promote health and rights.

She said the fight for young people's SRHR was far from over, and requires collective perseverance, innovative solutions and courageous dialogue across the region.

Speaking at the same event, United Nations Children's Fund regional director Eva Kadilli provided an overview of the accomplishments of the 2gether 4 SRHR programme.

Kadilli said the 2gether 4 SRHR programme was launched in 2018 and has garnered significant support from the Swedish government, with a financial commitment exceeding US$100 million slated by 2027.