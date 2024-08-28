Somalia: Somali Politician Warns of Geopolitical Risks As Egypt Deploys Troops in the Country

Mogadishu, Somalia — In an Exclusive interview with Shabelle TV, prominent Somali politician Mohamed Hadir Noor discussed the evolving military dynamics between Somalia and Egypt, particularly in light of Egypt's military aircraft arriving in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Noor highlighted that historically, Egypt has not been a significant provider of military aid to Somalia, marking the current deployment as a notable shift in policy. "Egypt was not one of the African countries that provided military assistance to Somalia, and this movement signifies a different approach," Noor stated.

He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the Egyptian military presence, suggesting that their role might be more symbolic or part of a broader African Union mission to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). "The Egyptian troops being brought to Somalia will not add much, as they are expected to be part of the mission to replace ATMIS," Noor explained.

Noor also cautioned about the geopolitical implications of this military cooperation, hinting at the underlying tensions involving Egypt and Ethiopia, primarily over the Nile River. "At the moment, Somalia is caught between Egypt and Ethiopia, which are in great conflict," he warned, emphasizing the potential for Somalia to become a proxy in regional disputes.

"Egypt, which does not receive military assistance to evacuate its army, is a different matter. Somalia does not need to be fought over," Noor concluded, underscoring the need for Somalia to avoid becoming a battleground for external conflicts.

This interview follows President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's visit to Cairo, where he and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi signed a defense agreement, signaling a deepening of military ties between the two nations.