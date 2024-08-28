Ethiopian Electric Power Generates Over $25 Million in Revenue From Data Mining Companies

28 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) announced that it generated over $25 million in revenue from electricity supplied to companies involved in data mining during the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Minilik Getahun, Manager of Sales and Customer Management at EEP, stated that this revenue is part of EEP's efforts to increase foreign currency earnings by selling electricity in U.S. dollars to domestic customers.

Minilik noted that since December 2022, nine companies engaged in data mining have been making payments in U.S. dollars, shifting from the previous practice of billing in Ethiopian Birr.

He also highlighted that EEP initially planned to supply 882.48 gigawatt-hours of electricity to these companies, with the goal of generating $27.71 million. However, due to various operational challenges, the actual supply reached 796.28 gigawatt-hours, resulting in over $25 million in revenue.

Despite falling short of the supply target, Minilik emphasized that the revenue achieved still represented more than 90% of the projected income.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.