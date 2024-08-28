Ethiopia: Convict Sentenced to Death Three Times Among Six Individuals Arrested in Connection With Et Saga

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Federal Police have announced that among the six individuals recently arrested in connection with the incident involving non-compliance on an Ethiopian Airlines domestic flight from Addis Abeba to Mekelle, one suspect has a significant criminal history.

The suspect, identified as Elias Driba, previously known as Dawit Driba Badaane, has a record dating back to 1996, including 28 offenses ranging from arms trafficking and theft to multiple murders.

According to the Federal Police Commission, the Federal High Court's 2nd Criminal Bench has sentenced him to death on three separate occasions, with the most recent sentence issued on 02 March, 2008, for six different charges.

Following a series of appeals, the court commuted Elias's death sentences to life imprisonment. Subsequently, his sentence was further reduced to 25 years, and he was released on parole after serving 17 years.

Elias is among six suspects currently in custody in connection with non-compliance on an Ethiopian Airlines domestic flight from Addis Abeba to Mekelle.

The other suspects have been identified as Yohannes Daniel Berhe, Ammanuel Mewcha Abreha, Nathanael Wendwesen Shume, Yididia Netsanet Abebe, and Eleni Kinfet Tekleab.

These individuals are under investigation for allegedly "causing disruption and creating panic" aboard a flight from Addis Abeba to Mekelle on 22 August, 2024.

According to reports, adverse weather conditions prevented the flight from taking off, prompting some passengers to "refuse to disembark," which led to a confrontation with airline staff.

One of the suspects, Yohannes Daniel, reportedly live-streamed the incident on TikTok, garnering significant attention.

The Federal Police have initiated an investigation into potential "terrorism and violations of civil aviation law," as well as allegations of "collaboration with anti-peace forces."

On 27 August, 2024, the defendants, through their legal counsel, requested bail. However, the court has deferred the hearing to 09 September, 2024, to allow the police additional time for investigation.