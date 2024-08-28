Ethiopia: Floods and Landslides Put 400,000 At Risk in Amhara Region, Surrounding Areas

28 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Amhara Disaster Prevention and Food Security Commission has reported that up to 400,000 people in eight zones and 34 districts across the region could be at risk of natural disasters during this year's rainy season.

Commissioner Tesfaw Batable told state media that heavy rains have led to natural disasters, including floods and landslides, in areas such as North Gondar, South Gondar, and Wag Hemra zones.

A recent landslide in the Tselemti district of the North Western Tigray zone resulted in the deaths of 10 people and displaced 2,949 others.

Tesfaw stated that the Amhara regional government has allocated 45,000 quintals of aid to provide immediate relief in Tselemti district, where authorities are already supplying daily meals to those affected.

Tesfaw also noted that the National Meteorology Agency has forecasted heavy rainfall in the region until September 10.

The Commission, according to Tesfaw, has implemented preventive measures, including the construction of flood prevention dams in 21 districts at a cost of 94.7 million birr. However, he warned that 28,000 people may still face displacement despite these efforts.

Tesfaw added that the government is coordinating with both governmental and non-governmental organizations to support affected communities. He urged residents in vulnerable areas, particularly around Lake Tana, to relocate to safer locations.

