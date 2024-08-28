Algeria: Hassani Cherif Pledges to Meet Expectations of Southern Provinces' Inhabitants

28 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the September 7 presidential election, Hassani Cherif Abdelaali affirmed Tuesday from the province of Tamanrasset that his program prioritized the needs of southern provinces through development projects.

Speaking at a meeting on the 13th day of the election campaign for the September 7 presidential election, Hassani Cherif emphasized "the strategic role and cultural and historical depth of this province," stressing that his election program "prioritized southern provinces through development projects likely to address inhabitants' needs."

In this regard, the MSP candidate committed to "implementing a special development based on strengthening infrastructure, the establishment of structures and the promotion of investment in several fields to fight unemployment and province citizens with appropriate living conditions."

If elected, the MSP candidate will create "a barter market with African countries."

At the end of the meeting, Hassani Cherif urged citizens to "vote for him on September 7 to enable him to implement his electoral program."

The MSP candidate had previously held an outreach event in the downtown, during which he met with citizens.

On this occasion, he recalled that his political project "carried a special development program for southern regions," stressing that "Tamanrasset has strategic dimensions related to the country's security and stability, and represents a gateway to the rest of Africa."

