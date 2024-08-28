Algeria: Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune Commits to Continue Building Strong National Economy

Tamanrasset — Brahim Merad, director of the electoral campaign of the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed Tuesday, in Tamanrasset, the commitment of Abdelmadjid Tebboune to continue building a strong national economy and optimally exploiting natural resources.

In a local meeting held in this province, as part of the electoral campaign for the September 7 presidential election, Merad specified that " Abdelmadjid Tebboune will work, if re-elected by the people for a second term, to continue building a strong economy and optimally exploiting the natural resources that the country abounds with, such as in the Ahaggar region."

Merad emphasized that the future of Tamanrasset lay in developing and enhancing various mineral resources, in addition to "land planning and infrastructure development, particularly the railway network nationwide."

In this regard, Merad reported on the ongoing work on the railway line project to Tamanrasset, highlighting the importance of this project which "is among the main commitments of candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune."

Revitalizing development in Tamanrasset is among the main priorities of his candidate, if re-elected for a second term, he said, adding that the province will benefit from an additional program, similar to the provinces of Djelfa, Khenchela, Tindouf, and Tizi-Ouzou.

At the end of his speech, Merad called on citizens to go massively to the polls on September 7 to cast their votes for the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in order to complete the process of development and building of the new Algeria.