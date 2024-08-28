Seychelles' Golty Seeks Financial Assistance for Repatriation VIA Gofundme

Popular Seychellois reggae artist, Golty Farabeau, who moved to the United Kingdom some 20 years ago is appealing to fans and well-wishers in the country to help him raise much-needed funds to return to Seychelles.

Farabeau, 62, has been diagnosed with terminal progressive kidney cancer, and late last month, the singer with the help of his friend Linda Smith, set up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed for his travel expenses, medical care and to ensure the artist may spend his remaining days in his native land.

Speaking on his live feed on FaceBook on Sunday night, Farabeau said that since "I can no longer breathe properly, I am being assisted by a tube, I feel that I do not have long before I go."

He revealed to his followers that he would need around SCR2 million ($ 149,288) to get to Seychelles.

The initial GoFundMe page has raised £8,576 donated as of midday on Monday, exceeding the initial £6,000 it had targeted.

Farabeau said this would not be sufficient for his flight and other expenses.

"I have friends in the country who have contacted the authorities to help me, however, the amount of time it will take for them to complete the formalities is not time that I have right now," he said.

The artist, well-known for songs such as 'An Avan' in English "Let's Move Forward' and Larout I Long "The Road is Long, " said, "Despite the many challenges I've faced throughout my life, nothing could prepare me for this battle. As the disease progresses, my strength is fading, and I realise that my time is running short."

Farabeau, a singer, composer and musician, has been performing in bands in the UK, after moving there in 2003 to further his career. He performed in two bands - Jahmadou and the Red Head Band - the first mainly playing soul, funk and blues music while the former mostly reggae.

He said, "More than anything, I want the place where I recover to be what I've always called home-- the Seychelles. Being surrounded by my family's love and the ocean's familiar sounds would mean the world to me."