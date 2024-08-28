Rwanda: Ada Cotton's Quest to Celebrate African Diaspora Through Cinema

Ada Cotton, a Rwandan — Born filmmaker based in France, has history with telling stories through filmmaking considering her dedication to the profession that has been enjoying exploring from a young age.

Cotton was among attendees at the second edition of the Kigali Cine Junction, held from August 1-4. She participated in the 'Diaspora Voices' segment alongside other Rwandan directors.

Born in Gonesse, a suburb of Paris, France, to a French father and a Rwandan mother, Cotton spent her early years in the French countryside before moving to London in 2004.

At just age of 17, she began a journey that would eventually lead her to the world of filmmaking, though her path was anything but straightforward.

From law to creative passion

Cotton started her journey by following a typical path of higher education.

"I studied law. I completed a law degree and even spent a year studying in Salamanca, a municipality in Spain," she says.

Despite doing well in her studies, Cotton always felt drawn to something more creative.

"I always knew I wanted to do something creative, but as you might know, when you have African parents, they insist you study something that will guarantee a job."

This family expectation pushed her to finish her law degree, but the urge to create never went away. After working for a few years, Cotton decided to follow her passion. She joined a Master's program in Ethnomusicology, which became a turning point in her life.

"During that MA, I had an option to do a project and a module on ethnographic film and music," she tells The New Times.

It was from there that Cotton first learned the technical skills of filmmaking, including editing and storytelling. A Venezuelan teacher introduced her to the art of film, which sparked a deeper interest in the medium.

"That was the turning point. I became more and more interested in pursuing a career in filmmaking."

Overcoming challenges

Cotton's journey into filmmaking was not an easy ride. At first, she tapped into her creativity by writing scripts and making short films with very little money.

Her first major film, 'Frida Loca', was made in 2015 with limited resources. "It was my second film, but it was a big step for me. It was my first real chance to see if I could actually make a film, and I did," she says.

The real breakthrough in Cotton's filmmaking career came when she applied for a mentoring program at the British Film Institute (BFI).

"Someone gave me a link to an application for a mentoring program at the BFI and the Screen Arts Institute.

You could apply with a script you had written and, if selected, you would get a bursary to do a one-year mentoring program," Cotton said.

Her script was selected, and this opportunity allowed her to improve her skills and connect with other filmmakers.

"We learned all the storytelling and screenwriting techniques and spent a year writing a feature-length script. That experience was my stepping stone into the film industry," she added.

Exploring heritage through film

Throughout her career, Cotton has worked on various projects that showcase her diverse interests and talents. From documentary projects to short films, her work often reflects her background in anthropology and her interest in African diaspora stories.

One of her most notable works is 'Progress 1968', a visual installation released in 2019. This project, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first African and Caribbean immigrants in the United Kingdom, was a creative exploration of the movements of the late 1960s in the African continent and the diaspora.

"We mixed archives and artistic footage, like dance and interviews, to retell the stories of those movements in a more creative way," she explains.

The installation was showcased in Windrush Square in Brixton, a symbolic location for the African diaspora in the UK. It received critical acclaim, winning Best Film in Fine Arts at the Black International Cinema Berlin and being selected for the art program at the Biennale in Dakar.

Cotton's work is deeply influenced by her heritage and experiences as a member of the African diaspora.

She draws inspiration from her mother, a Rwandan woman with a gift of storytelling.

"My mother was a great storyteller. She would tell me stories about her childhood and her friends in Rwanda. I think I picked up that way of storytelling from her," she says.

This influence is evident in Cotton's films, where she often explores themes of identity, culture, and the experiences of the African diaspora.

Advice to aspiring filmmakers

Despite her success, Cotton is clear about the challenges she has faced as a filmmaker.

"A lot of challenges are related to finance or production. Sometimes, people who finance films expect a certain type of story from filmmakers of the African diaspora. But, as a creative person, I do not always feel like telling those stories," she says.

Cotton emphasises the importance of staying true to one's creative vision, even when it doesn't align with industry expectations.

"At the end of the day, it's your work, and only you know the stories you want to tell," she says.

Cotton's advice to aspiring filmmakers, especially those from the African diaspora, is to remain true to their unique voices.

"No matter what is expected from you, keep your idea, keep your voice. Tell the story you want, not the story that people expect you to tell," she emphasises.

She encourages filmmakers to explore different art forms, be it music, literature, or visual arts, to develop their unique identity and voice.

Looking ahead, Cotton remains committed to telling stories that resonate with her experiences and heritage. Her upcoming project, set in Rwanda, is a testament to her deepening connection with her roots and her desire to contribute to the Rwandan film industry.

"The next project is based in Rwanda, so hopefully, it will be a way to work with more Rwandese people in the film industry," she says.