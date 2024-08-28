Egypt Condemns Israeli Military Raids On Northern West Bank Cities

The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the Israeli military incursions into the northern West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas.

These operations, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous Palestinians, were denounced in a statement released on Wednesday 28/8/2024, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

Egypt regards these Israeli assaults on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank as a deliberate and systematic violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the four Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect the rights of people under occupation.

Egypt also criticized Israel's insistence on escalating tensions and expanding the scope of confrontations within Palestinian territories.

Egypt has called for a unified and effective international stance to protect the Palestinian people and to put an end to the ongoing targeting of unarmed civilians, the imposition of restrictions, and the seizure of private property.

The statement from the Arab Republic of Egypt also warned of the severe risks associated with ongoing Israeli operations, particularly the deliberate targeting of more Palestinian civilians.

This warning comes amid continued Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip and the violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem. Egypt emphasized that these actions further complicate the situation and reflect Israel's persistent desire to escalate, along with a lack of political will to achieve de-escalation.