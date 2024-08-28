Zimbabwe: Varsity to Reopen 500-Bed Hospital in Mashava

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) is set to re-open the 500-bed Mashava Hospital which is being upgraded and transformed into a university teaching medical facility.

The upgraded hospital will offer specialist services and boost the health delivery system in the province as GZU continues to position itself at the centre of the ongoing socio-economic transformation in Masvingo.

Mashava Hospital will soon take delivery of the latest medical equipment for specialist services such as laparoscopic surgery (key hole surgery in the abdomen) and general surgery.

The revived health facility will also have the latest equipment in areas such as radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology with the specialist physicians set to man the institution.

This will make Mashava the province's health referral centre as services that are currently being only found in big cities like Harare and Bulawayo will be available.

Once the new hospital opens its doors, it will revitalise a town that appeared doomed with the stopping of asbestos mining which saw the collapse of facilities such as Mashava Hospital.

The ongoing upgrading of Mashava Hospital into a university teaching centre is part of efforts by GZU to breathe life into Mashava which was on the verge of becoming a ghost town following the closure of Shabanie Mashava Mine (SMM).

GZU has acquired properties formerly owned by SMM which now form the core of the university's Mashava campus which has halls of residence for hundreds of students.

Mashava Hospital's upgrading will enable medical students at GZU's Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences to do their clinical studies.

The first batch of students from Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences is due for their clinical studies at the beginning of 2026.

GZU had initially intended to have Masvingo Provincial Hospital turned into a university teaching hospital for the benefit of its medical students but now Mashava Hospital is set to be the main centre for students' clinical studies.

Dean at the Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences, Professor Jacob Mufunda, said the renovated Mashava Hospital will be equipped with latest and specialist medical equipment.

'We are taking delivery of specialist equipment at Mashava Hospital that is being resuscitated into our university teaching hospital for our medical students who are due to go for their clinical studies in 2026," said Prof Mufunda.

"We will also have an advanced radiology department, obstetrics and gynaecology and dentistry department. We will have specialist physicians at Mashava Hospital and this means all our people who were having to pay more to travel to big cities like Harare and Bulawayo will only have to go to Mashava and also pay affordable hospital fees at our institution."

GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo said Mashava Hospital was important for both learning and health service delivery in Masvingo Province.

"This is where our medical students will do their clinical studies and it will be equipped with specialist medical equipment."

"What we are doing speaks to President Mnangagwa and his Government's philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind," said Prof Zvobgo.

He said Mashava Hospital was in a state of disrepair when GZU took ownership but they will remodel it into a first class facility.

"Some of the equipment is on its way from countries like China and this medical equipment will be of immense benefit to our communities who are currently having to fork out lots of money to travel and access specialist medical services.

"Mashava will be a renowned centre where our people can go to seek treatment for various ailments. The resuscitation of Mashava Hospital also forms the continuing revival of Mashava Town by Great Zimbabwe University and we are happy that we continue to breath life into this town."