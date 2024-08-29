Rwanda: Citizens Urged On Timely Registration of Death, Birth Events

Citizens have been urged to put more effort in timely registration of vital events such as births, deaths, marriages, divorces, and legal guardianship.

The call was made on Tuesday, August 27 as Rwanda joined the rest of the continent to celebrate Africa Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day, an event dedicated towards promoting civil registration and accurate recording of vital statistics in Africa.

Held in Gakenke District, the celebrations were attended by among other dignitaries, the Minister of Local Governments Jean Claude Musabyimana, who, in a speech he made, told the citizens that accurate civil registration of data is essential for effective planning, budgeting, and service delivery.

"It gives you access to government services without delays and enables you to work together to improve your lives as a family. Living together without official registration has consequences, including the risk that you and your children may not be recognised legally within the government's system," he pointed out.

The event also marked the launch of a week-long public awareness campaign aimed at reinforcing timely registration of vital events. Running from September 2 to 6, the week is designed to educate citizens about the importance of timely registration as well as promotion of digital registration.

During the period, services will be brought directly to the village level to ensure that all citizens have access to the information and resources they need to comply with civil registration requirements.

Citizens will also be tipped on the use of digital platforms through "Byikorere," an initiative by Irembo which is aimed at improving digital literacy and ease access to government services by enabling people to update their personal information online.

Technical staff from relevant institutions will be deployed across the country to answer questions that citizens may have, in addition to explaining the changes in the recently gazetted law governing persons and family.

Speaking in media interviews, residents of Gakenke district expressed their understanding of the importance of civil registration, noting that it not only ensures their legal identity but also enables them to access services.

"We understand that by registering our births, deaths, and marriages, we are not just complying with the law, but also securing our rights and those of our children," said Claudine Nyiransabimana, a mother of four.

Deogratius Ndayambaje, 33, a father of three, appreciated the easy access to essential government services through digital platforms, as he encouraged "everyone to register."

Gakenke District was chosen as the host location of the Africa Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day, in recognition of its outstanding performance in registering vital events during the 2023/2024 year.

The district topped the list with a registration rate of 99 percent, followed closely by Nyarugenge at 98.9 percent and Muhanga at 94.8 percent.