Zimbabwe: We Outplayed Them - Home Affairs Minister Taunts Jailed Activists, Defends Clampdown On Dissent

28 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

HOME Affairs Minister Kazembe has taken a subtle dig at ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa over the release of detained pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters highlighting the separation of powers.

Mutsvangwa recently called for the release of detained activists following the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held in Harare.

His remarks insinuated the ruling party's invisible influence on the security services to clamp down on the dissenting voices.

Over 100 activists are currently detained in remand prison with the courts denying bail on numerous occasions.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Tuesday Kazembe said there is no overlapping influence on other arms of the state.

"We, therefore, dismiss with contempt, they deserve, assertions by certain quarters of the community that the judiciary and security services sector can be manipulated.

"The security sector will disregard any attempt at interfering with its work. Equally fully commit to be guided by professional ethics in avoiding any undue meddling into the affairs of other arms of the state by any of our members," said Kazembe.

The clampdown on pro-democracy activists cast a bad light on President Emmerson Mnangagwa with foreign diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and United Nations Human Rights castigating the government.

Kazembe maintained the government's hard-handed clampdown on the pro-democracy activists.

"The security sector equally regrets the reckless abandon with which a few misguided local elements carried themselves. They underestimated our resolve to apply the law regardless of whether there are international events or not.

"We will not allow criminality and subversive inclinations of a few individuals to disrupt normal life pursuants of the majority," said Kazembe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.