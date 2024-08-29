Zimbabwe: We Outplayed Them - Home Affairs Minister Taunts Jailed Activists, Defends Clampdown On Dissent

HOME Affairs Minister Kazembe has taken a subtle dig at ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa over the release of detained pro-democracy activists and opposition supporters highlighting the separation of powers.

Mutsvangwa recently called for the release of detained activists following the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held in Harare.

His remarks insinuated the ruling party's invisible influence on the security services to clamp down on the dissenting voices.

Over 100 activists are currently detained in remand prison with the courts denying bail on numerous occasions.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Tuesday Kazembe said there is no overlapping influence on other arms of the state.

"We, therefore, dismiss with contempt, they deserve, assertions by certain quarters of the community that the judiciary and security services sector can be manipulated.

"The security sector will disregard any attempt at interfering with its work. Equally fully commit to be guided by professional ethics in avoiding any undue meddling into the affairs of other arms of the state by any of our members," said Kazembe.

The clampdown on pro-democracy activists cast a bad light on President Emmerson Mnangagwa with foreign diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and United Nations Human Rights castigating the government.

Kazembe maintained the government's hard-handed clampdown on the pro-democracy activists.

"The security sector equally regrets the reckless abandon with which a few misguided local elements carried themselves. They underestimated our resolve to apply the law regardless of whether there are international events or not.

"We will not allow criminality and subversive inclinations of a few individuals to disrupt normal life pursuants of the majority," said Kazembe.