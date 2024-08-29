Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Joins Warriors Afcon Qualifiers Squad After Backtracking On Retirement

Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat has reversed his international retirement as he marks his return into the senior men's national team ahead of the coming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Billiat announced his decision on Wednesday after a meeting with the new Warriors coach Michael Nees.

"I still feel I have something to offer to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally.

"I have been reflecting deeply, and i am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished- between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national team.

"I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to represent my country one more time.

"I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way," said Khama Billiat.

Billiat retired from international football in 2021 after competing at the AFCON finals held in Cameron.

Khama Billiat decision was also confirmed by ZIFA.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September.

"Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday, " reads ZIFA's statement.