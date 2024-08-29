Zimbabwe: Khama Billiat Joins Warriors Afcon Qualifiers Squad After Backtracking On Retirement

28 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Yadah Stars forward Khama Billiat has reversed his international retirement as he marks his return into the senior men's national team ahead of the coming 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Billiat announced his decision on Wednesday after a meeting with the new Warriors coach Michael Nees.

"I still feel I have something to offer to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally.

"I have been reflecting deeply, and i am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished- between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national team.

"I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to represent my country one more time.

"I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way," said Khama Billiat.

Billiat retired from international football in 2021 after competing at the AFCON finals held in Cameron.

Khama Billiat decision was also confirmed by ZIFA.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September.

"Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday, " reads ZIFA's statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.