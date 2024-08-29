Tanzania: New Animated Film to Promote Inclusive Education in Dar es Salaam

A total of 10 primary schools in the Temeke and Kinondoni districts of Dar es Salaam are set to benefit from an animated film launched on Wednesday, aimed at educating the public on the importance of providing education to children with disabilities.

The animated film, titled "UWENA," was produced by TAI Tanzania in collaboration with the We World organization and the Educate a Child project under the "Pamoja Tudumishe Elimu" initiative.

Head of Administration and Project Manager at TAI Tanzania Ms Debora Maboya, noted that the film will reach over 100 students in each participating school.

She also said it will be distributed through social media and media outlets to maximize its impact nationwide.

"This film tells the story of Uwena, a girl with a hearing impairment, highlighting the challenges she faces in being accepted and educated. We aim to show that children with disabilities can receive education just like their peers," she explained.

On her part Ms Martha Makala, a National Coordinator of the Tanzania Education Network, emphasized that the film is designed to raise awareness and support for children with various disabilities in obtaining their fundamental rights.

"This film addresses hearing impairments and aligns with the 2023 education policy, which stresses that the issue of children with disabilities is both a constitutional matter and a basic right," she emphasized

She added that it is crucial for no one to be left behind, as children with disabilities are integral to the Tanzanian community and should be provided with supportive and enabling environments for their education.

The Education Project Manager at We World, Ms Heleria Molinaro noted that the Uwena film is part of the "Pamoja Tudumishe Elimu" project, which focuses on enhancing educational quality.

"This film is intended to raise awareness about the significance of inclusive education and is expected to drive substantial changes in how education and children's rights are perceived," Molinaro said.

Asteria Chiruma, a teacher at Kawe Primary School, praised the initiative for encouraging children with disabilities to attend school and access their basic educational rights.

"This film will motivate parents to enroll their children in school and foster a supportive learning environment among students," she said.