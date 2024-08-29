Uganda: Mpox - Uganda Tightens Border Control With DRC At Bunagana

Mpox is endemic in forested regions of East, Central, and West Africa, and a global outbreak has been ongoing since May 2022.

The government has tightened measures at the Bunagana border post with the Democratic Republic of Congo to prevent the spread Mpox.

Although the border has been closed for nearly three years, refugees continue to cross from DR Congo to Uganda, primarily for shopping.

During a visit to the Bunagana border, our reporter observed refugees freely crossing from the DR Congo into Uganda.

Upon entry, refugees are required to wash their hands thoroughly as part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) established to curb Mpox transmission.

The Red Cross has also set up loudspeakers to educate refugees about the dangers of Mpox.

Ismail Ndayambaje, mayor of Bunagana Town Council, stated that local leaders have collaborated closely with humanitarian agencies and the Ministry of Health to implement preventative measures, including handwashing at border customs.

"We have closely worked with humanitarian agencies to implement measures such as handwashing at the border customs through the Ministry of Health," Ndayambaje said.

He added that communities have been sensitised about the risks associated with Mpox.

At Kisoro Hospital, the primary facility receiving refugees, a tent has been set up as an isolation centre for potential Mpox cases.

Dr Emmanuel Bahane, the medical superintendent, affirmed the hospital's readiness to handle Mpox cases, drawing on their experience with Ebola and COVID-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our team is trained and equipped to provide quality care. Just as we managed other emergencies in the past, we are prepared to handle Mpox cases," Dr Bahane said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said the government has intensified risk communication, reoriented health workers, and provided them with personal protective equipment.

Mr Ainebyoona said the ministry has inspected the Bunagana border and observed the preventive measures in place at DRC-Uganda border posts.

He urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases showing signs of Mpox.

Uganda reported its first two Mpox cases on July 24, and currently has four registered cases.

Mpox is endemic in forested regions of East, Central, and West Africa, and a global outbreak has been ongoing since May 2022.