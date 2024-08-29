Uganda Red Cross Says 286 Kiteezi Survivors Still Sheltered At Their Camp

The Uganda Red Cross Society is currently providing shelter for 286 victims at a camp in Kiteezi following a devastating landfill disaster that struck two weeks ago.

According to Uganda Red Cross Communications Officer, Cliff Wamala, 80% of those housed are women and children, including special groups such as lactating mothers and pregnant women.

The disaster, which occurred on August 10, resulted in the deaths of 35 people, displaced 372 individuals, and left 28 others missing.

The Uganda Red Cross, in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister, established the camp to support families whose homes were destroyed or who were advised to vacate due to the hazardous conditions.

Wamala explained that the camp comprises four shelters housing different groups of people: those whose homes were buried by garbage, those whose houses were demolished by excavators to create access for emergency responders, and individuals whose homes are within a 200-meter buffer zone deemed unsafe.

"We still have those whose houses were buried and, even if they receive relief support, they have nowhere to start from," Wamala said. "We also have landlords waiting for compensation from the government and resettlement."

The Kiteezi landfill, located on the outskirts of Kampala, has long been a critical waste disposal site but has faced challenges such as overcrowding, poor management, and safety issues. The recent tragedy has highlighted the dire conditions and risks associated with living near the landfill.

Wamala expressed concern for the future of the displaced families, especially as children are expected to return to school for the third term.

"Many of these children don't know what the future holds since they have nowhere to start from when the new term opens," he said. He called on well-wishers to assist in helping children return to school, as their families' livelihoods have been destroyed.