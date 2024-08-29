South Africa: Cosatu Eastern Cape Is Alarmed By High Levels of Crime in the Province

The Congress of South African Trade Unions(COSATU) in the Eastern Cape is alarmed by the high levels of crime in the province that have created a state of panic in communities.

The Federation is appalled at the levels of crime which include killings, house robberies and extortion. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have injected fear in the hearts and minds of community members and business owners who are constantly terrified.

These crimes are prevalent in Gqeberha on the western side and Mthatha on the eastern of the province. Extortion negatively impacts the economy which has been struggling to grow. The construction mafia demand large sums of money from those who are engaged in the construction projects aimed at developing infrastructure, and in turn enhance the prospect of luring investors to develop business opportunities. New businesses create job opportunities, but investors are scared off by extortion and other crimes.

Some schools have closed due to the protection fee demanded from teachers and learners. These incidents of extortion occur in urban and rural areas alike.

The Federation in the Eastern Cape is encouraged to see the Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane leading the government's initiatives to respond to this scourge, working together with MEC for Community Safety and Liaison Xolile Nqata, and the Provincial Commissioner of Police, General Nomthetheleli Mene. The national intervention by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu is also welcomed by the Federation.

Law enforcement agencies must work together with communities and all efforts must be geared towards halting these horrendous crimes that have engulfed the province.

We urge community members to use the toll-free number to report extortion 24 hours a day, seven days a week: 082 387 1561.

Issued by COSATU Eastern Cape