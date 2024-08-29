Mozambique: Unima Confers Honorary Degree On Mozambique Leader Nyusi

28 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

University of Malawi has conferred honorary degree in International Relations on Mozambique leader Filipe Jancinto whom Malawi Leader president Lazarus Chakwera has described as extraordinary leader and a champion of hope.

Speaking in Zomba Chakwera said Nyusi deserves such honor because of his hard work and humility.

"Today, we gather to recognize an extraordinary leader, a champion and a beacon of hope for humanity. It is my distinct privilege to award the Honoris Causa, the highest honor our University can bestow upon a Head of State, to my esteemed counterpart, His Excellency, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi," he said.

Chakwera reminded Nyusi that in the 59 years the University has been in existence, this is the third Honoris Causa award to be given, which is a testament to this University's respect for standards in only awarding those who have truly distinguished themselves by their achievements.

He said beyond the personal achievements this award recognizes, cordial relationship which exists between Government and people from the two countries.

"It is a celebration of the new chapter in cordial relations between Malawi and Mozambique, to which President

Nyusi's leadership has been most instrumental. As such, in giving him this recognition, we acknowledge that the journey towards deeper cooperation, mutual understanding, and collective prosperity continues," he said.

During the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate in International Affairs and Diplomacy by the University of Malawi (UNIMA) in Zomba, Chakwera highlighted Nyusi's efforts in transforming the diplomatic relations between Malawi and Mozambique, emphasizing their cooperation in security, trade, and cultural exchange.

Chakwera described the award as a symbol of a new era of deeper cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

UNIMA Vice-Chancellor Professor Samson Sajidu also lauded Nyusi for his outstanding service and contributions, and committed to further collaboration with Mozambican universities, praising Nyusi as an exemplary academician and global citizen.

