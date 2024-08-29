South Africa: State Capture Architects Sworn in As MPs an Insult to South African Democracy

press release

The swearing-in of individuals implicated in state capture as Members of Parliament for the MK Party today is a travesty and an insult to the people of South Africa, who have suffered the devastating consequences of corruption and mismanagement under the very individuals now poised to represent them in Parliament.

Among those sworn in are:

Mr. Lucky Montana - former PRASA CEO, who played a pivotal role in the state capture of PRASA. The Zondo Commission found that Montana was instrumental in determining which service providers would receive major tenders, thereby corrupting the very foundation of our public transport system.

Mr. Siyabonga Innocent Gama - former Transnet CEO, whose tenure was marred by allegations of corruption. Gama's involvement in awarding lucrative contracts at Transnet exemplifies the deep-seated corruption that has plagued our state-owned enterprises.

Mr. Brian Molefe - former Eskom and Transnet CEO, who has been identified as a primary architect of state capture at Transnet. Molefe's actions have contributed to the erosion of public trust in our key state institutions.

Mr. Mzwanele Manyi - former GCIS CEO and spokesperson for Jacob Zuma, who was found by the Zondo Commission to have been an enabler of state capture during his tenure. Manyi's influence during one of the darkest periods of our democracy should disqualify him from holding any public office.

These individuals are not suitable to hold positions in a Parliament that should uphold the principles of democracy and accountability with integrity at its core. Their presence in this body serves as a clear indication of how deep-rooted corruption has seeped into our political framework.

The DA usually refrains from commenting on the internal workings and appointments of political parties. However, the decision to put forward these names does not only reflect on the character of the MK, but also has serious implications for the dignity of Parliament as an institution and therefore warrants a response.

Furthermore, the MK Party's decision to amend their party lists, chopping and changing them at will, has undermined the very essence of democratic representation. Voters were unaware that they would be represented by these individuals, as they were not included in the list initially presented to the electorate. This makes a mockery of our democratic process, where transparency and trust should be paramount.

As a part of the Government of National Unity team, the DA is dedicated to maintaining the values of effective governance. We consider being a Member of Parliament more than a privilege; it is a duty that should be carried out with complete integrity.