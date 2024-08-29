South Africa: Deepening Government, Business Partnership Critical for SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa says although the partnership between business and government has yielded results in sectors such as energy and logistics, much more can be done collaboratively to address two of South Africa's most pressing challenges - unemployment and economic growth.

The President was delivering the keynote address during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

"With our far-reaching reforms gaining momentum, the second phase of our partnership with business requires a firm focus on employment creation. This is where we need to strengthen the partnership.

"Business continues to support programmes like the Youth Employment Service and the SA Youth National Pathway Management Network. These initiatives connect young unemployed South Africans with opportunities for work experience, jobs and skills. But there is much more we need to do," he said.

President Ramaphosa highlighted that government and business are in agreement about various areas where work can be done to stimulate economic growth and employment.

"We must accelerate the work to overhaul the visa regime to attract critical skills, investment and tourism. We need to make use of the opportunities we have identified in tourism, business process outsourcing and the digital economy.

"We agree on the urgency of equipping the workforce with digital skills to take advantage of the new world of work. We agree on the need to use private sector capital to fund the growth of small businesses, particularly in under-serviced areas like townships and rural areas.

"As the Government of National Unity, we seek to deepen this partnership [with business] so that we can together build a conducive environment for investment, growth and job creation," he said.

A government at work

President Ramaphosa told the BUSA AGM that for its part, the seventh administration is already at work to make good on its commitment to growing the economy.

"As we outlined in the Opening of Parliament Address, the apex priority of this administration is to drive inclusive growth. This is essential if we are to create employment.

"We are therefore focused on sectors with high potential for growth and employment, such as technology, manufacturing, agriculture and renewable energy.

"We are committed to ensuring that economic growth benefits all South Africans, especially the marginalised and underserved communities. This means supporting SMMEs [small, medium and micro enterprises] and ensuring equitable access to opportunities.

"Growing our exports is a priority. We are committed to working with business and other social partners to improve the global competitiveness of local industries. We are working to streamline export processes to address tariff and non-tariff barriers, and to provide financial and technical assistance to exporters," the President said.

Furthermore, government will continue on its reform path and with providing opportunities for education and skills development.

"We will continue on the path of structural and regulatory reform to improve the business operating environment. We are committed to a stable policy environment that stimulates investment.

"A skilled workforce is the backbone of a thriving economy. As government, we will continue to invest in education and vocational training to equip young people with the skills needed in a rapidly changing economy," the President said.

Partnerships

President Ramaphosa maintained that government remains committed to its partnership with BUSA to "drive economic growth that improves the quality of life of all South Africans".

He added, however, that it is pivotal to maintain active and continuous engagement to sustain the partnership.

"We must accept that there will, from time to time, be areas on which we may disagree. We should not let this deter us from the work we need to do.

"Rather we should remain engaged in dialogue with a view to finding solutions that serve the interests of the country. Clear communication is crucial for building trust and ensuring that policies are informed by the realities on the ground.

"We must continue to work together. We must leverage our collective resources, expertise and passion for our country's future. Let us seize this moment to build a more inclusive, prosperous South Africa. Let us build a South Africa where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our economic progress," President Ramaphosa said.