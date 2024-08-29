South Africa: Eastern Cape Government to Embark On Veldfire Damage Tour

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) will next month embark on an across-province tour to engage with farmer associations affected by the ongoing widespread and uncontrolled wildfires.

The fires are destroying pastures, livestock, agricultural infrastructure and livelihoods in the province.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said the tour would be held to gain an understanding of farmers' challenges and discuss the department's strategies.

"We want to better understand their challenges and discuss the strategies we have in place to support them," she said, adding that the DRDAR would also collaborate with the Departments of Education, Social Development and Health, and other relevant bodies to address food insecurity.

She said currently, 414 000 households in the province face food insecurity due to high food prices, unemployment and underutilised land.

"Past efforts have been fragmented and ineffective. That is why the Office of the Premier is leading a coordinated Provincial Food and Nutrition Security Plan with various departments," said the MEC.

While the department plans to launch this initiative on World Food Day, on 16 October, the ongoing veldfires pose a significant challenge and are becoming an obstacle to the DRDAR's efforts.

The latest information indicates the following damage:

In Mhlontlo, over 593 hectares of grazing land was destroyed, with 171 sheep and 29 goats lost.

In King Sabata Dalindyebo, 900 hectares of grazing land has been burned, resulting in the death of 13 animals.

In Amahlathi, over 550 hectares have been destroyed; 1 cow, 1 calf, and 2 goats perished.

In Emalahleni, 300 hectares was burned, along with significant property damage, including 235 bales of lucerne.

In Intsika Yethu, 58 sheep have been lost to the fires.

In Elundini, 4 833 hectares of grazing land was burned, with 8 cattle lost and 26 hectares of maize destroyed.

The MEC said the situation highlights the urgent need for collective action to prevent and control these devastating veldfires.

"We therefore urge all stakeholders to work together to mitigate the impact of these fires and support affected communities," she said.