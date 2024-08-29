Zimbabwe: More Jail Time for Human Rights Defenders As Bail Appeal Hearing Is Postponed

29 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Human Rights Defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi will further languish in jail after their bail appeal hearing was moved to next week.

This follows the State's failure to prepare the record of proceedings from the Magistrate Court which denied the three bail last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority Wednesday told High Court judge Lucy Mungwari that the record was "still being transcribed."

Mungwari however ordered the state to put its house in order before postponing the hering to September 4 with consent from both parties

The three were arrested on July 31 while aboard a plane to Victoria Falls.

They are charged with disorderly conduct and are accused of staging a protest at the Harare Magistrates Court demanding the release of jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and opposition activists.

Moyo denied the three bail ruling that they are likely to reoffend.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.