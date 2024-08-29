Zimbabwe: More Jail Time for Human Rights Defenders As Bail Appeal Hearing Is Postponed

Human Rights Defenders Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi will further languish in jail after their bail appeal hearing was moved to next week.

This follows the State's failure to prepare the record of proceedings from the Magistrate Court which denied the three bail last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority Wednesday told High Court judge Lucy Mungwari that the record was "still being transcribed."

Mungwari however ordered the state to put its house in order before postponing the hering to September 4 with consent from both parties

The three were arrested on July 31 while aboard a plane to Victoria Falls.

They are charged with disorderly conduct and are accused of staging a protest at the Harare Magistrates Court demanding the release of jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and opposition activists.

Moyo denied the three bail ruling that they are likely to reoffend.