Zimbabwe: Ugandan Tourist Found With Sex Toy Acquitted, Awaits Deportation

29 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A LOCAL magistrate has acquitted a Ugandan national arrested and detained for three weeks in the ancient city of Masvingo on charges of possessing a sex toy, among other prohibited articles.

Tom Ssekamwa, a 24 year-old Ugandan citizen, was on trial at Masvingo Magistrates Court after his arrest on 1 August by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers and charged with contravening section 26(1)(a) of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act.

During trial presided over by Masvingo Magistrate Isaac Chikura, prosecutors claimed the tourist was unlawfully in possession of an artificial manhood, Dulex Real Feel 50ml tub and Climax For Men in his bag, articles which prosecutors said are banned.

Additionally, Ssekamwa was charged with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They claimed that ZRP officers, who conducted a search on Ssekamwa's room at Backpackers Rest Budget in Masvingo recovered the alleged offensive items in his bag and stated that the tourist's conduct was unlawful.

The presiding magistrate acquitted Ssekamwa after ruling that he had not committed any offence as alleged by the State. The tourist now awaits deportation.

He ruled that prosecutors failed to follow mandatory procedures provided in the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act, requiring the State to obtain a Certificate of Authority to Prosecute issued by the Prosecutor-General or their deputy in terms of the law.

Chikura noted that the State should have first satisfied the requirement that there is an existence of a Government Gazette, which listed artificial manhood as a prohibited item in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.