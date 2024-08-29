South Africa: Govt To Take Action Against Corrupt Construction Mafias - South African News Briefs - August 29, 2024

Govt To Take Action Against Corrupt Construction Mafias

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will launch investigations into thousands of leases, as well as a decade-long R300 million IT security breach, reports News24. Minister Dean Macpherson said the investigation aims to determine whether the law executed the leases and if the state is paying market-related prices. He said ongoing efforts to combat the influence of the construction mafia through policy reforms and legal actions, including a case against Kroucamp Plumbers for securing unlawful tenders.

Devastating Fires Destroy Eastern Cape Game Reserve

More than half of the grazing land at the Lawrence de Lange Game Reserve in Komani (formerly Queenstown) was destroyed by intense wildfires, reports News24. The fire was eventually contained, and authorities confirmed that no animals were harmed during the blaze, which raged for several hours. The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality manages the reserve. Bulelwa Ganyaza, the spokesperson for the Chris Hani District Municipality, reported that the Enoch Mgijima, Emalahleni, and Intsika Yethu municipalities were severely impacted by the wildfires, which were exacerbated by dry weather and strong winds.

Two Arrested in Durban Drug Busts

Two people were arrested in Durban after being caught with drugs valued at over R3 million and will face charges related to drug possession and dealing, reports News24. KwaZulu-Natal police stated that the arrests occurred during two separate incidents conducted by Provincial Organised Crime Unit members. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received intelligence about a man involved in drug trafficking. The suspect was located in Umbilo, where police discovered 900 heroin capsules during a search of his vehicle. Netshiunda said that follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect's residence on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue, where additional heroin capsules and powder were recovered. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth R2 million. The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug possession and dealing, as well as being in the country illegally. In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Berea after being found in possession of heroin powder.

