Congo-Brazzaville: Citizens in Congo-Brazzaville Complain About Police Corruption, Lack of Professionalism

Only a small minority say the police operate in a professional manner and respect all people's rights.

Key findings

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Congolese say they felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhood at least once during the previous year, while 43% say they feared crime in their home. Urban residents and poor citizens are far more likely to be affected by such insecurity than their rural and better-off counterparts.

One in 10 citizens (11%) say they requested police assistance during the previous year. More than twice as many (28%) encountered the police in other situations, such as at checkpoints, during identity checks or traffic stops, or during an investigation. o Among citizens who asked for help from the police, a majority (60%) say it was difficult to get the assistance they needed, and more than two-thirds (68%) say they had to pay a bribe. o Among those who encountered the police in other situations, almost two-thirds (65%) say they had to pay a bribe to avoid problems.

More than half (56%) of citizens say that "most" or "all" police are corrupt.

nly four in 10 Congolese say they trust the police "somewhat" (25%) or "a lot" (16%).

Almost two-thirds (64%) of Congolese say the police engage in illegal activities at least "sometimes," including 28% who believe this happens "often" or "always."

Majorities of citizens say the police "often" or "always" stop drivers without good reason (57%) and use excessive force in dealing with suspected criminals (54%) and protesters (53%).

Only a small minority (17%) of respondents say the police "often" or "always" operate in a professional manner and respect all citizens' rights, while more than half (54%) assert that such behaviour is rare or unheard of. o But more than three-quarters (77%) consider it likely that the police will take reports of gender-based violence seriously.

Eight in 10 Congolese (79%) disapprove of the government's performance on reducing crime.

The police serve as frontline guardians of public safety and order. When citizens face uncertainty, a crisis, or a threat, the police are often their first point of contact with government institutions. The role of the police extends far beyond law enforcement; they are expected to be responsive, adaptable, and deeply integrated within the communities they serve.

Due to the sensitive roles the police play, society places high expectations on them, demanding that they exhibit unwavering professionalism and ethical conduct in all situations - from assisting victims of crime to managing confrontations with lawbreakers. As such, police officers must navigate complex social dynamics, balancing authority with empathy and firmness with understanding. Their actions and demeanor can significantly influence public trust in governance and shape perceptions of justice in society.

In Congo-Brazzaville, the police have frequently been accused of falling far short of these expectations. Critics have reported unlawful arrests, cruel and degrading treatment of detainees, frequent use of torture, and extra-judicial killings by the police (Etahoben, 2022; U.S. Department of State, 2023). Media reports have highlighted the deaths of 13 young people in police custody in the Mpila district of Brazzaville in 2018 and of six detainees at the capital police station in 2020 (Agence France Presse, 2021, 2023).

Training to promote police respect for human rights is a primary focus of a recent European Union (2023) grant that will also provide the force with surveillance equipment and improve its reception and detention facilities.

This dispatch reports on a special survey module included in the Afrobarometer Round 9 (2021/2023) questionnaire to explore Africans' experiences and assessments of police professionalism.

In Congo-Brazzaville, two-thirds of citizens report feeling unsafe while walking in their neighbourhood in the past year, and most think the government is failing in its efforts to reduce crime.

Among Congolese who requested police assistance or encountered the police in other situations, about two-thirds say they had to pay bribes to secure help or avoid problems.

Solid majorities see the police as corrupt and express little or no trust in the institution. Majorities also believe that the police at least sometimes engage in illegal activities and routinely stop drivers without good reason and use excessive force against demonstrators and suspected criminals. Overall, only a small minority think the police generally operate in a professional manner and respect all citizens' rights.

Richard Kweitsu Richard Kweitsu is a PhD student in political science at the University of Florida.