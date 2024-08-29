Southern Africa: SADC Region Anticipates Normal to Above-Normal Rainfall for the 2024/2025 Season

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) region expects to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2024/2025 cycle.

Director of the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department and Zimbabwe's Permanent Representative to the World Meteorological Organization, Rebecca Manzou, announced this Wednesday in Harare that although most parts of the region were expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, some areas may see normal to below-normal rainfall.

"The bulk of the SADC region is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall from October to December 2024, including Mauritius and central Madagascar.

"However, the north-western part of the Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to experience above-normal rainfall.

"Other areas, such as the island states of Comoros and Seychelles, may see normal to below-normal rainfall during this period," said Manzou.

The predictions come after the region, in the last season was affected by the El Nino weather phenomenon resulting in the worst drought in 40 years.

Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi were the most affected countries in the region.

Manzou underscored the crucial nature of these projections, pointing out that although favorable conditions are anticipated in certain regions, others are poised to experience below-normal rainfall, thereby necessitating targeted strategies to mitigate potential adverse impacts.

"While we anticipate favorable conditions for most areas, it's crucial to understand that some regions, particularly in the southwestern fringes of South Africa and parts of DRC and Angola, are likely to experience below-normal rainfall from January to March 2025," she added.

She also noted reported that temperatures for the 2024/25 rainfall season were anticipated to be predominantly above long-term averages across the SADC region, raising concerns about potential impacts on agriculture and water resources, which underscores the need for continued collaboration among national meteorological services and international climate organizations to enhance climate resilience.

In the just ended Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) conference in Harare this week, Manzou shared pivotal insights into the impending rainfall season, underscoring the collaborative efforts of climate experts who gathered virtually to distill a consensus outlook for the 2024/2025 rainfall season.

SARCOF plays a crucial role in identifying climate variability patterns for the season, evaluating the past season and issuing an outlook for the upcoming rainfall season in the SADC region .