Uganda: Museveni Receives Special Message From DRC's Tshisekedi

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received a special message from the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi.

The special message was delivered by Tshisekedi's special envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Francophonie,Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.

She was accompanied by Alexis Gisaro Muvunyi, DRC's Senior Minister of infrastructure and Public Works.

During the meeting that took place at State House Entebbe, President Museveni and the DRC delegation discussed several issues concerning peace and security in the region.

Museveni noted that he is happy and appreciated President Tshisekedi's decision to join the East African Community (EAC).

He advised that President Tshisekedi should use this opportunity to bring lasting solutions to peace in DRC and in the region at large.

The president added that he is always available for dialogue with President Tshisekedi as well as other East African leaders.

Kayikwamba thanked President Museveni for his support and wise leadership.

She reiterated President Tshisekedi's commitment to the partnership in achieving the common agenda.