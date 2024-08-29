Uganda: Ministry of Health Calls for Increased Awareness to Address Postpartum Hemorrhage

29 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The Ministry of Health has designated August as a month of awareness for Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH), a severe medical condition that continues to pose a significant threat to maternal health in Uganda.

PPH, characterized by excessive bleeding after childbirth, remains a leading cause of maternal mortality in the country.

"Postpartum Hemorrhage is a life-threatening condition where excessive bleeding occurs after childbirth," the Ministry of Health stated, emphasizing the urgency of the issue.

The Ministry further highlighted that globally, PPH is a major cause of maternal deaths, making early detection and timely intervention critical for saving lives.

Recognizing the symptoms of PPH is crucial for effective management. The Ministry has identified key warning signs including excessive bleeding, sweating, dizziness, fainting, rapid heartbeat, and low blood pressure. They urge that immediate medical attention is essential to prevent severe outcomes and complications.

The Ministry of Health strongly advises that childbirth should take place in health facilities under the care of skilled health workers. "Delivering in a health facility with trained professionals is crucial to managing PPH and preventing severe complications," the Ministry noted.

Raising awareness about PPH among the community and healthcare providers is essential. "Awareness helps mothers, communities, and healthcare providers recognize symptoms and act swiftly, improving outcomes and saving lives," the Ministry of Health emphasized, calling for collective efforts to combat this critical issue.

