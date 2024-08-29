Ethiopia's Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, have established a new site for people who have fled the devastating war in Sudan. The new site, Aftit, is located in the Amhara region following the closure of two other sites, Awlala and Kumer.

The new site has enhanced security through engagement with local authorities and hosting communities for better protection of refugees. RRS, UNHCR and partners continue to improve the services provided, including food assistance, clean water supply, sanitation facilities, medical aid and protection.

"Ethiopia is committed to protecting refugees that seek safety in the country, and together with UNHCR and partners, ensuring they are supported with lifesaving assistance," RRS Director General Teyiba Hassen said.

Nearly 3,000 men, women and children were transported to Aftit, while several hundred more who were staying in different locations within the Amhara region have so far moved on their own to this new site, which has a capacity to host up to 12,500 people.

"Following the closure of Kumer and Awlala sites, the efficient coordination with Ethiopian authorities and partners allowed us to swiftly identify the new site and begin the work of setting up essential services," said Andrew Mbogori, UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia. "This will allow refugees to find stability and rebuild their lives in a safer environment, with the generous support from the host community."

Despite the heavy rains that are complicating the overall movements in the region, site development in Aftit continue, and Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), UNHCR, and partners are working tirelessly to ensure basic services are available for refugee families. Local authorities have also committed to ensuring the inclusion of refugees in education and health systems.

As one of the leading refugee-hosting countries in Africa, Ethiopia is home to nearly 1.1 million refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan.