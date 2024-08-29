Sudan: 'Int'l Community Not Fulfilling Sudan Donor Pledges' - MSF Chief

Amsterdam — The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has reached a critical point, with yesterday marking 500 days of conflict. Millions of people have been displaced, and the country's health system is on the brink of collapse. Dr Tammam Aloudat, President of the Dutch branch of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has described the situation as one of the worst that MSF is currently facing worldwide.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, nearly 12,000 people have been treated for war-related injuries by MSF. However, the impact of the violence extends far beyond the battlefield.

The collapse of Sudan's healthcare infrastructure has led to a surge in malnutrition and the spread of diseases such as malaria and diarrhoea, particularly among children. Dr Aloudat highlighted the compounded challenges posed by the rainy season and rising prices, which have made accessing basic necessities even more difficult.

Dr Aloudat also expressed concern over the increasing levels of criminal and sexual violence, which he says are making life in Sudan more perilous than ever. "Sudan is witnessing a widespread spread of violence in other ways outside the scope of war," he noted, emphasising the worsening living conditions for millions across the country.

Despite the scale of the crisis, efforts to draw international attention have largely fallen short. Dr Aloudat criticised the global response, pointing out that many promises of aid have not been fulfilled. "Donor countries have talked a lot about providing assistance," he said, "but we don't see many of these promises fulfilled."

He called for urgent action from the international community, urging donor nations to move beyond words and deliver the necessary support to alleviate the suffering in Sudan.

MSF issued a press release yesterday marking 500 days since the conflict began, describing the situation as "a shameful moment" for international humanitarian organisations and donors.

The delivery of aid has been severely hampered by restrictions imposed by the warring parties, limiting MSF's ability to provide critical medical care. Dr Aloudat called on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and allow unhindered access for aid organisations.

He also emphasised the importance of supporting Sudanese civil organisations, which are playing a crucial role in delivering aid on the ground.