Algeria: Presidential Election - Aouchiche Urges High Voter Turnout to Bolster Internal Front

28 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front for the upcoming September 7 presidential election, Youcef Aouchiche, called on Wednesday in Algiers for a high turnout in this election to bolster the internal front and counter any attempts to undermine national sovereignty and the country's stability.

Speaking at El Moudjahid forum, as part of day fourteenth of the presidential election campaign, Aouchiche said that the participation of the Socialist Forces Front in this crucial election "aims to strengthen the institutions of the Republic and counter any threats to the country's sovereignty, unity and stability."

He added, "The only way to combat these threats is by building a strong internal front through widespread involvement and a high turnout in the upcoming presidential election."

He noted that his electoral program proposed establishing "local economic hubs tailored to each region's specificities, aiming for a decentralized and balanced economy."

The Socialist Forces Front candidate's program also includes "promoting competitiveness and local initiative to boost investment and curb unemployment."

He also committed to "implement reforms in the Justice sector and uphold the Rule of Law," in addition to enhancing the prerogatives of the legislative power.

According to Aouchiche, the program also aims to "reform the tax system and crack down on the informal currency market. This, along with making tax collection more transparent, could generate new funding sources to back society's most vulnerable groups."

Urging people "not to give in to defeatist speeches," the presidential candidate encouraged citizens to participate in the electoral process and turn out in large numbers to vote.

On foreign policy, Aouchiche pledged to continue supporting the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes if elected president.

