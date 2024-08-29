Algeria: Presidential Election - Boosting Socio-Economic Achievements, Main Focus of 13th Day of Electoral Campaign

Algiers — The candidates for the September 7 presidential election and their representatives reaffirmed Tuesday, on the 13th day of the electoral campaign, their commitment to boosting the socio-economic achievements through measures aimed to strengthen sustainable development.

In this regard, Brahim Merad, director of the electoral campaign of independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, emphasized in popular meetings and local activities he held in the provinces of Annaba, El Tarf and Ouargla, the electoral program of Abdelmadjid Tebboune which is based, he affirmed, on "improving the citizens' living conditions by continuing development efforts in the country's different regions."

He affirmed that the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune commits to continue supporting young people for the building of a modern and strong country, pointing out that voting in his favor will enable him to continue supporting the youths, for whom numerous achievements have been made during his first presidential term."

Constitutionalizing the Supreme Youth Council as a consultative body under the presidency of the Republic is among the aforementioned achievements, as well as the access of young people to senior positions in various fields.

In this respect, the leaders of political parties supporting independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, led meetings in various provinces, during which they underscored that voting for him "will ensure a decent life for citizens and will enable building a strong national economy."

This is the case notably of the Secretary General of the National Democratic Rally (RND), Mustapha Yahi, who pointed out, in Tiaret, that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has "a responsible vision for a strong economy."

For his part, the Secretary General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, Abdelkrim Benmebarek, underscored, in the province of Jijel, that Abdelmadjid Tebboune will give "special importance to the reform of local authorities" and will work to grant elected assemblies broad prerogatives."

In this regard, the head of El-Moustakbel Front party, Fateh Boutbig, underlined, in Naama, that independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune "will establish an economically emerging, modern and strong State, by exploiting the resources of its youths and its scientific skills," while the leader of Tajamoue Amal El Djazair (TAJ) party, Fatima Zohra Zerouati, affirmed that electing independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune will help continue d reforms.

Speaking in a meeting in the province of Tamanrraset , on the 13th day of the election campaign , Hassani Cherif emphasized "the strategic role and cultural and historical depth of this province," stressing that his election program "prioritized southern provinces through development projects likely to address inhabitants' needs."