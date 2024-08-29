Zimbabwe: Water Woos for Chitungwiza and Surrounding Areas As Harava, Seke Dams Dry Up

THE City of Harare says it has temporarily de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water treated plant near Chitungwiza after Harava and Seke dams that feed into its waterworks dried up.

The country has been receiving erratic rainfall over the years due to climate change and the recent El Nino weather phenomenon that hit Southern Africa in the last season causing drought to worsen the situation.

In a public notice this Wednesday, Harare City said Prince Edward will be recommissioned when the two dams fill up during the upcoming rainy season.

The director Metrological Services Department Rebecca Manzou this Wednesday said the SADC region anticipates normal to above-normal rainfall, giving hope to citizens as the water levels have depleted.

Many boreholes have reportedly dried up in most parts of the city and the country.

The notice read: "The City of Harare wishes to inform residents that we have temporarily de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water treatment plant near Chitungwiza as the two dams that feed into waterworks - Harava and Seke have dried up. We can no longer draw water from the two dams.

"Prince Edward will only be recommissioned when the two days fill up most likely during the coming rainy reason.

"Areas that are likely to be affected include among others, Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Airport, Waterfalls and Msasa. However, efforts are being made to boost water supplies in the areas affected to Morton Jaffray Waterworks in Norton."

The central government recently said it had bailed the City Council with US$25 million to procure water treatment chemicals.

Without the raw water to treat, residents in the mentioned areas will have to rely on Morton Jeffrey's water, which is insufficient to cover the whole city.