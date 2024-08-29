Zimbabwe: Water Woos for Chitungwiza and Surrounding Areas As Harava, Seke Dams Dry Up

29 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

THE City of Harare says it has temporarily de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water treated plant near Chitungwiza after Harava and Seke dams that feed into its waterworks dried up.

The country has been receiving erratic rainfall over the years due to climate change and the recent El Nino weather phenomenon that hit Southern Africa in the last season causing drought to worsen the situation.

In a public notice this Wednesday, Harare City said Prince Edward will be recommissioned when the two dams fill up during the upcoming rainy season.

The director Metrological Services Department Rebecca Manzou this Wednesday said the SADC region anticipates normal to above-normal rainfall, giving hope to citizens as the water levels have depleted.

Many boreholes have reportedly dried up in most parts of the city and the country.

The notice read: "The City of Harare wishes to inform residents that we have temporarily de-commissioned the Prince Edward Water treatment plant near Chitungwiza as the two dams that feed into waterworks - Harava and Seke have dried up. We can no longer draw water from the two dams.

"Prince Edward will only be recommissioned when the two days fill up most likely during the coming rainy reason.

"Areas that are likely to be affected include among others, Chitungwiza, Hatfield, Airport, Waterfalls and Msasa. However, efforts are being made to boost water supplies in the areas affected to Morton Jaffray Waterworks in Norton."

The central government recently said it had bailed the City Council with US$25 million to procure water treatment chemicals.

Without the raw water to treat, residents in the mentioned areas will have to rely on Morton Jeffrey's water, which is insufficient to cover the whole city.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.